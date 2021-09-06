Patrick Henry clips Eagles in season opener

The Eagles settled down late in the first quarter, and, on the first play of the second, starting quarterback Luke Calveric fired a dart to Justin Harris for a 15-yard score to cut the Patriot lead in half. But Patrick Henry answered in a way that underlined their veteran leadership.

After a timeout on fourth-and-7 at the Godwin 37, Wakefield dialed up the long ball, and Allen found a wide open Jayden Mines, who blew past the Godwin secondary for the touchdown. The Eagles had firepower in the air as well, as Calveric launched a perfectly thrown bomb to Nick Clark, who caught the ball in stride for a 75-yard score with 3:34 left in the half. A missed extra point kept the Patrick Henry advantage at eight points at 21-13.

Early miscues by the Patriots were more penalties of emotion. Getting them in check at the half, they then struggled with penalties of execution, especially on the lines. Mines began the second half in relief of a banged-up Allen, who did stay in defensively. Mines’ 67-yard run with 9:16 left in the third period extended Patrick Henry’s lead.

When Allen, pressed into duty late in the quarter after Mines suffered a severe cramp, floated a pass to Gracyn Ross, who caught the ball on the left sideline and dove to the pylon, the score was 33-13, and it looked like the rout was on.