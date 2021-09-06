Patrick Henry clips Eagles in season opener

ASHLAND – It was a three-hour opening night smorgasbord of a football game Friday night as the Patrick Henry Patriots played their first home game against a non-Hanover County opponent since the 2019 Region 4B Championship some 647 days earlier.
Flags filled the air, players fought to stay hydrated, and, when the dust, and the evening dew, settled across the field, the home team celebrated a 47-20 victory over the Mills Godwin Eagles.
“There’s a lot to work on,” said Patriots head coach Ken Wakefield. “Some good things, some bad, a lot of penalties, a lot of things we need to clean up.”
Indeed, 16 flags flew against the Patriots once offsetting and declined penalties were factored out. The Eagles fared little better with 15 penalties of their own.
It was, however, a clean start for Patrick Henry, who returned the opening kickoff into Godwin territory and marched down for the opening score on a 2-yard Jordan Allen run just over two minutes into the game. The extra point hit the right goalpost, keeping the score at 6-0.
Three minutes later, after a Patrick Henry penalty gave the Eagles a first down, Godwin quarterback Marcus Orpiano fumbled a snap, and Shamar Williams scooped up the football, scoring on a 43-yard return. A two-point conversion put the Patriots up 14-0.
The Eagles settled down late in the first quarter, and, on the first play of the second, starting quarterback Luke Calveric fired a dart to Justin Harris for a 15-yard score to cut the Patriot lead in half. But Patrick Henry answered in a way that underlined their veteran leadership.
After a timeout on fourth-and-7 at the Godwin 37, Wakefield dialed up the long ball, and Allen found a wide open Jayden Mines, who blew past the Godwin secondary for the touchdown. The Eagles had firepower in the air as well, as Calveric launched a perfectly thrown bomb to Nick Clark, who caught the ball in stride for a 75-yard score with 3:34 left in the half. A missed extra point kept the Patrick Henry advantage at eight points at 21-13.
Early miscues by the Patriots were more penalties of emotion. Getting them in check at the half, they then struggled with penalties of execution, especially on the lines. Mines began the second half in relief of a banged-up Allen, who did stay in defensively. Mines’ 67-yard run with 9:16 left in the third period extended Patrick Henry’s lead.
When Allen, pressed into duty late in the quarter after Mines suffered a severe cramp, floated a pass to Gracyn Ross, who caught the ball on the left sideline and dove to the pylon, the score was 33-13, and it looked like the rout was on.
Mills Godwin’s last gasp came on a 2-yard touchdown run from Calveric to end the third period. The Patriot defense locked down the rest of the way, the Eagles having to resort to the air attack in a comeback attempt, and Patrick Henry finished the scoring with a 9-yard run from freshman Corenzo Green and a 7-yard score from Williams with 1:47 left.
Mines rushed for 122 yards, while Allen added 79 and Green had 55 in an impressive debut performance, which included several carries in the fourth quarter drive that chewed up clock and resulted in his score.
“How about that?” Wakefield said. “To give the ball to a freshman, in that situation, and he played a lot of cornerback for us.”
The Patriots now become road warriors, spending the next four Fridays on the bus, beginning with a trip to a suddenly desperate 0-2 Glen Allen this Friday, followed by journeys to Deep Run, Atlee and Henrico before returning home on Oct. 8 to face No. 1 Highland Springs.
They will need much cleaner performances, and must stay away from the injury bug. If they can, the Patriots have the tools to again have a big say in what happens in a rugged Region 4B.
