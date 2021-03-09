Patrick Henry regroups for win over Hawks

MECHANICSVILLE – Patrick Henry and Hanover were the victors in the county’s two football contests the first week of the season two weeks ago. Friday night, the two teams gathered at Hanover for what would prove to be a hard-fought battle.
By the time it was over, the Patriots remained unbeaten, grinding out a 22-14 victory over the Hawks.
The emphasis was on grind. Hanover scored first midway through the first quarter, putting the Patriots in catchup mode.
“They were definitely giving us . . . different formations and did a nice job of getting the ball out in space and mixing things up a little bit,” said Patrick Henry head coach Ken Wakefield. “They put us on our heels at times defensively. . . . They definitely made some plays early to get on the board.”
Hanover head coach Sam Rogers said the goal was to make the best use of his players.
“We mixed it up a little bit,” he said. “Everything you do just caters to your personnel and what you can be successful at.”
The two teams traded touchdowns, two each, in the first. Because of an injury to its placekicker, Patrick Henry had to rely upon 2-point conversions, but the stratagem paid off in the first half with the Patriots heading into intermission with a 16-14 lead. Patrick Henry added a score in the third, but on the third go-round they could not get into the end zone for a conversion.
“We didn’t really have much of a choice,” Wakefield said. “We had someone come in for punts and kickoffs, things like that, but extra points we just didn’t really feel comfortable with. We thought we would have a better opportunity to just go for go for two.”
Rogers was satisfied with his team’s effort to contain the Patriots.
“They’re there's a really physical team,” Rogers said of Patrick Henry. “So, we’ve got to make sure that we match their intensity. And obviously we did our best.”
Wakefield said Rogers did a good job of preparing the Hawks.
“They let us know really early on that we were going to be in for a fight the whole night, and we definitely were,” Wakefield said.
Patrick Henry amassed 329 yards total offense. The Patriots were led by quarterback Jordan Allen with 27 carries for 130 yards – including a 41-yard touchdown – and eight pass completions for 120 yards. Running back Nicholas Sikkar with three pass receptions for 92 yards. Allen and Sikkar combined for a 49-yard scoring toss. Michael Terrell II scored the Patriots’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Hanover was led by quarterback Levi Huesman with 10 completions for 159 yards, including a 21-yard scoring toss to Jackson Currie. Emory Farmer opened the evening’s scoring with a 1-yard run.