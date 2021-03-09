Patrick Henry regroups for win over Hawks

MECHANICSVILLE – Patrick Henry and Hanover were the victors in the county’s two football contests the first week of the season two weeks ago. Friday night, the two teams gathered at Hanover for what would prove to be a hard-fought battle.

By the time it was over, the Patriots remained unbeaten, grinding out a 22-14 victory over the Hawks.

The emphasis was on grind. Hanover scored first midway through the first quarter, putting the Patriots in catchup mode.

“They were definitely giving us . . . different formations and did a nice job of getting the ball out in space and mixing things up a little bit,” said Patrick Henry head coach Ken Wakefield. “They put us on our heels at times defensively. . . . They definitely made some plays early to get on the board.”

Hanover head coach Sam Rogers said the goal was to make the best use of his players.

“We mixed it up a little bit,” he said. “Everything you do just caters to your personnel and what you can be successful at.”