Patrick Henry welcomes new/old coach back with win

MECHANICSVILLE – Michael Townsend is back, for now at least, at the helm of the Patrick Henry boys volleyball team. The Patriots welcomed him with a 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 victory over host Atlee Thursday night.

While he enjoyed his nearly two-year respite from coaching, Townsend came back when a vacancy opened up at the head coach position.

“I wasn't sure if they would be able to find someone to replace, you know, to step in and I didn't want their season to end. All those kids dealt with COVID last year and then they went to the situation,” Townsend said. “I don't think the boys deserved that. This is actually a team that I was pretty excited about. I knew that when I stepped away two years ago that this was this was going to be a good team. So, you know, I just didn’t want the boys to be disappointed.”

They weren’t disappointed, although the Raiders did everything they could to disappoint the Patriots.

“It was a lot of back and forth,” Townsend said. “Basically, if a team ever had, like, a six-point lead, the other one brought it back within three almost immediately. Each set was pretty tight basically all the way through the set.”

Despite the Patriots taking a two-set lead, Townsend did not expect Atlee to lay down.