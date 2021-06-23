Patriot boys 4th, Hanover girls 5th at states

LYNCHBURG – Hanover’s Alli Crytser headlined the local performances at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state outdoor track and field championships Saturday at Liberty University, finishing first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs.

Crytser’s performance, along with a trio of all-state efforts by Khia Holloway and another pair by Rachael Turner, lifted the Hawk girls to a close fifth-place finish out of the nearly 40 teams competing.

Patrick Henry’s boys, with a trio of strong relay performances, including a pair of second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800, led local teams with a fourth-place finish.

The Hawk girls were within two points of third place. Loudoun Valley won with 71 points, followed by Jefferson Forest (55), Fauquier (42), and King’s Fork (41). Hanover scored 40. Patrick Henry finished in 24th place with 5.5 points.

“It went very well for the most part,” said Hanover head coach Rich Firth. “It’s been a crazy year. We’ve done three seasons since January 1, with the seasons overlapping by weeks. So I think everybody is a bit mentally fried at this point, but the kids did really, really well.”