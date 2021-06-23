Patriot boys 4th, Hanover girls 5th at states

LYNCHBURG – Hanover’s Alli Crytser headlined the local performances at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state outdoor track and field championships Saturday at Liberty University, finishing first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Crytser’s performance, along with a trio of all-state efforts by Khia Holloway and another pair by Rachael Turner, lifted the Hawk girls to a close fifth-place finish out of the nearly 40 teams competing.
Patrick Henry’s boys, with a trio of strong relay performances, including a pair of second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800, led local teams with a fourth-place finish.
The Hawk girls were within two points of third place. Loudoun Valley won with 71 points, followed by Jefferson Forest (55), Fauquier (42), and King’s Fork (41). Hanover scored 40. Patrick Henry finished in 24th place with 5.5 points.
“It went very well for the most part,” said Hanover head coach Rich Firth. “It’s been a crazy year. We’ve done three seasons since January 1, with the seasons overlapping by weeks. So I think everybody is a bit mentally fried at this point, but the kids did really, really well.”
Holloway finished third, fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 100, 200 and 400. Turner finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the shot put and discus.
Ethan Coleman led the Hawk boys with a second-place finish in the 1,600 and a third in the 800.
The Patrick Henry boys were paced by their 4x100 relay team of Camden Byrd, Jordan Allen, Jayden Mines and Shamar Williams and their 4x800 relay team of Jonathan Burnap, Alex Davis, Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason, both of which finished as runners-up in their respective events. Burnap, Mines, Michael Leff and Davis combined for a seventh in the 4x400.
“Overall, I’m real proud of the kids,” said Patrick Henry head coach Scott Brown. “I know they wanted a little bit more out of the day. . . . Overall, everybody gave everything they had, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Mechanicsville was led by its boys 4x800 relay team of Austin Runne, Carter Smith, Jackson McMackin and Grayson Clark, which finished fifth. Clark also finished seventh in the 3,200.
“The kids performed pretty well,” said Mustang head coach Andy Ordaz. “A couple of things didn’t go our way. . . . I can’t ask for much more out of these guys, though. I’m proud of every one of our athletes.”
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.