Patriot boys 4th, Hanover girls 5th at states
Patriot boys 4th, Hanover girls 5th at states

LYNCHBURG – Hanover’s Alli Crytser headlined the local performances at the Virginia High School League Class 4 state outdoor track and field championships Saturday at Liberty University, finishing first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs.

Crytser’s performance, along with a trio of all-state efforts by Khia Holloway and another pair by Rachael Turner, lifted the Hawk girls to a close fifth-place finish out of the nearly 40 teams competing.

Patrick Henry’s boys, with a trio of strong relay performances, including a pair of second-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800, led local teams with a fourth-place finish.

The Hawk girls were within two points of third place. Loudoun Valley won with 71 points, followed by Jefferson Forest (55), Fauquier (42), and King’s Fork (41). Hanover scored 40. Patrick Henry finished in 24th place with 5.5 points.

“It went very well for the most part,” said Hanover head coach Rich Firth. “It’s been a crazy year. We’ve done three seasons since January 1, with the seasons overlapping by weeks. So I think everybody is a bit mentally fried at this point, but the kids did really, really well.”

Holloway finished third, fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 100, 200 and 400. Turner finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the shot put and discus.

Ethan Coleman led the Hawk boys with a second-place finish in the 1,600 and a third in the 800.

The Patrick Henry boys were paced by their 4x100 relay team of Camden Byrd, Jordan Allen, Jayden Mines and Shamar Williams and their 4x800 relay team of Jonathan Burnap, Alex Davis, Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason, both of which finished as runners-up in their respective events. Burnap, Mines, Michael Leff and Davis combined for a seventh in the 4x400.

“Overall, I’m real proud of the kids,” said Patrick Henry head coach Scott Brown. “I know they wanted a little bit more out of the day. . . . Overall, everybody gave everything they had, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Mechanicsville was led by its boys 4x800 relay team of Austin Runne, Carter Smith, Jackson McMackin and Grayson Clark, which finished fifth. Clark also finished seventh in the 3,200.

“The kids performed pretty well,” said Mustang head coach Andy Ordaz. “A couple of things didn’t go our way. . . . I can’t ask for much more out of these guys, though. I’m proud of every one of our athletes.”

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.

VHSL Class 4 Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Saturday, June 19

(At Liberty University, Lynchburg)

Girls

1. Loudoun Valley 71; 2. Jefferson Forest 55; 3. Fauquier 42; 4. Kings Fork 41; 5. Hanover 40; 6. John Handley 37; 7. Great Bridge 34; 8. Kettle Run 33; 9. Blacksburg 32; 10. Warhill 28; 11. Tuscarora 27; 12. Heritage-Newport News 26; 13. Jamestown 24; 14. James Wood 22; 15. Menchville 21; 16. (tie) Louisa County, Sherando 18; 18. Pulaski County 14; 19. Courtland 13.5; 20. Salem-Roanoke 11; 21. Culpeper County 8; 22. Loudoun County 7; 23. George Washington 6; 24. Patrick Henry 5.5; 25. (tie) Amherst County, Dinwiddie 5; 27. Monacan 4; 28. King George 3; 29. E.C. Glass 2.5; 30. (tie) Millbrook, Woodrow Wilson, Dominion 2; 33. (tie) Halifax County, Heritage-Leesburg, Park View-Sterling, Orange County 0.5

Local results

100: 3. Khia Holloway (Hanover) 12.44; 200: 5. Holloway (Hanover) 25.75; 400: 8. Holloway (Hanover) 1:00.60, 11. Bekah Doolittle (Patrick Henry) 1:01.72, 13. Jenna Dyke (Patrick Henry) 1:03.15; 800: 8. Erika Osborn (Hanover) 2:30.58, 10. Kassidy Owens (Mechanicsville) 2:32.23; 1,600: 2. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 4:58.49; 11. Hannah Clarke (Hanover) 5:47.97, 13. Sierra Puleo (Mechanicsville) 5:51.32, 14. Kali Dennehy (Patrick Henry) 5:57.17; 3,200: 1. Crytser (Hanover) 10:38.27, 10. Puleo (Mechanicsville) 11:54.45, 12. Dennehy (Patrick Henry) 12:21.09; 300 hurdles: 6. Logan Nuckols (Patrick Henry) 49.38; 4x400 relay: 9. Patrick Henry (Jenna Dyke, Bekah Doolittle, Autumn Just, Logan Nuckols) 4:19.32; 4x800 relay: 7. Patrick Henry (Jenna Dyke, Melanie McAdoo, Autumn Just, Logan Nuckols) 10:09.75, 12. Hanover (Lizzy Tierney, Sibyl Harrell, Meredith Soiland, Erika Osborn) 10:47.86; Long Jump: 13. Emma Sell (Hanover) 13-11.75; Pole vault: 7. Erin Smith (Hanover) 9-6, 10. Lauren Bowman (Mechanicsville) 9-0; 9. Macie Zazzaretti (Hanover) 9-0; Discus: 6. Rachael Turner (Hanover) 105-2; Shot put: 4. Turner (Hanover) 37-10; 8. Jessica Osuanah (Patrick Henry) 35-4.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 86; 2. Courtland 62; 3. Grafton 51; 4. Patrick Henry 44; 5. Blacksburg 41.5; 6. Jefferson Forest 36; 7. John Handley 33; 8. Powhatan 28; 9. Pulaski County 27; 10. Amherst County 25; 11. Smithfield 24; 12. Eastern View 22; 13. Hanover 20; 14. Loudoun County 17.5; 15. Dominion 14.5; 16. Louisa County 14; 17. (tie) Culpeper County, James Wood 12; 19. (tie) Churchland, Dinwiddie 11; 21. Spotsylvania 10; 22. Kings Fork 8.5; 23. (tie) Liberty-Bealeton, Woodrow Wilson 8; 25. (tie) Salem-Roanoke, Mechanicsville, Caroline 7; 28. King George 6; 29. Fauquier 4; 30. Tuscarora 2; 31. (tie) Kettle Run, Menchville, Broad Run, Sherando 1.

Local results

100: 4. Shamar Williams (Patrick Henry) 10.83; 12. Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 11.27; 200: 6. Julian Thompson (Hanover 22.47, 10. Williams (Patrick Henry) 22.73; 400: 8. Moody (Mechanicsville) 51.59; 13. Evin St. Clair (Hanover) 53.06; 800: 3. Ethan Coleman (Hanover) 1:57.15, 6. Alex Davis (Patrick Henry) 2:00.59, 11. Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry) 2:03.23; 1,600: 2. Coleman (Hanover) 4:18.88, 5. Mason (Patrick Henry) 4:26.65, 11. Josh Gray (Mechanicsville) 4:34.96; 3,200: 3. Luke Taylor (Patrick Henry) 9:27.18, 7. Grayson Clark (Mechanicsville) 9:32.67; 15. Nicholas Ligday (Hanover) 10:02.71; 110 hurdles: 4. Jordan Allen (Patrick Henry) 15.64, 12. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 16.80; 4x100 relay: 2. Patrick Henry (Camden Byrd, Jordan Allen, Jayden Mines, Shamar Williams) 42.89; 4x400 relay: 7. Patrick Henry (Jonathan Burnap, Jayden Mines, Michael Leff, Alex Davis) 3:33.04; 10. Mechanicsville (Aaron Thomas, Jackson McMackin, Josh Gray, Blake Moody) 3:35.61; 4x800: 2. Patrick Henry (Jonathan Burnap, Alex Davis, Luke Taylor, Trevor Mason) 8:00.36, 5. Mechanicsville (Austin Runne, Carter Smith, Jackson McMackin, Grayson Clark) 8:12.81; High jump: 11. (tie) Harris (Hanover), Jayden Mines (Patrick Henry) 5-8; Pole vault: 5. Todd Benhase (Hanover) 10-6; Shot put: 6. Camden Byrd (Patrick Henry) 47-8.

Tags

