Patriot boys, Hanover girls win regional track titles

Hanover County had a good day Saturday when Region 4B indoor track and field teams were finally able to gather at Louisa County High School on Feb. 23 for the regional championships.
The repeatedly delayed event got a break from the weather and local teams took advantage of it, with Patrick Henry, Mechanicsville and Hanover taking the top three spots, respectively, in the boys championships and the Hawks winning the girls title, with the Patriots finishing fourth and Mustangs fifth.
“The kids really performed well,” said Patrick Henry head indoor track and field coach Scott Brown. “I was really excited by the performances they put on.”
The Patriots benefitted from excellent teamwork, both overall and in specific events. Patrick Henry had a number of winners, but its biggest boost – on both the boys and girls side – came from its relay teams. A Patriot team of Jonathan Burnap, Jordan Allen, Brandon Atkins and Alex Davis won the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3:37.86; Burnap, Davis, Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason combined for a win in the boys 4x800 relay in 8:33.86.
The latter relay team is emblematic of the teamwork that led to the Patriots’ success.
“That 4x800 group that we have . . . they’re just workhorses. They feed off each other. Everybody knows their role,” Brown said. “We felt like we would be very good there because that was the first time we were able to really put all four of those guys together.”
On the girls side, a Patriot team of Jenna Dyke, Autumn Just, Cassidy Perry and Melanie McAdoo won the 4x400 in 4:38.11. McAdoo, Autumn Just, Kali Dennehy and Dyke combined for a win in the 4x800 relay in 10:59.10.
The Patriots had plenty of other winners: Shamar Williams in the boys 55 dash (6.56), Davis in the boys 500 run (1:08.14), Mason in the boys 3,200 run (9:50.04), Allen in the boys 55 hurdles (8.50) and Just in the girls 500 run.
The Hawk girls had a similarly dominant day. Khia Holloway and Alli Crytser each won a pair of events: Holloway in the 55 dash (7.57) and 300 dash (44.07); and Crytser in the 1,600 run (5:17.20) and 3,200 run (11:15.18). Rachael Turner won the shot put (37 feet, 1 inch).
On the boys side, Ethan Coleman won the 1,000 (2:35.51) and Luke Benhase won the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches).
The Mechanicsville boys 4x200 relay team of Aaron Thomas, Christopher DeCambre, Chase Stattelman and Blake Moody held off Patrick Henry to win in 1:34.11. On the girls side, Mustang Abby Hughes won the girls 500 run in 3:23.05.
Hanover head coach Rich Firth credited the student athletes – across the board – for the great competition in the regional meet.
“I thought the kids performed real well,” Firth said. “It had been rescheduled, like, four times, so training was a mess because schools were closed with ice storms and so forth. And then we didn't know when we were going to compete. So it's how do you prepare when you don't know when the meet's going to be and all that.
“But the kids, the kids have been unflappable this season. They were nothing like the coaches. We were going crazy, but the kids have handled everything, like water off a duck's back, ‘Whatever. Okay. Another day we'll go.’ And they were great.”
