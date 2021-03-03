Patriot boys, Hanover girls win regional track titles

Hanover County had a good day Saturday when Region 4B indoor track and field teams were finally able to gather at Louisa County High School on Feb. 23 for the regional championships.

The repeatedly delayed event got a break from the weather and local teams took advantage of it, with Patrick Henry, Mechanicsville and Hanover taking the top three spots, respectively, in the boys championships and the Hawks winning the girls title, with the Patriots finishing fourth and Mustangs fifth.

“The kids really performed well,” said Patrick Henry head indoor track and field coach Scott Brown. “I was really excited by the performances they put on.”

The Patriots benefitted from excellent teamwork, both overall and in specific events. Patrick Henry had a number of winners, but its biggest boost – on both the boys and girls side – came from its relay teams. A Patriot team of Jonathan Burnap, Jordan Allen, Brandon Atkins and Alex Davis won the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3:37.86; Burnap, Davis, Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason combined for a win in the boys 4x800 relay in 8:33.86.

The latter relay team is emblematic of the teamwork that led to the Patriots’ success.