Patriot, Mustang swimmers get late laps in

MECHANICSVILLE — Pandemics and winter weather can make a mess of sports schedules, and both phenomena have done just that with respect to Hanover County’s high school swim season.
While the 2021-22 season is being held at its normal time and is of its normal length, COVID-19 protocols and winter weather postponements have meant that some swimmers haven’t had a chance to get times in events they might otherwise be able to compete in during postseason.
Wednesday, some Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry swimmers got the chance to do just that before time runs out in the regular season.
“We’re this late in the season and still had some swimmers with no times,” said Patrick Henry head coach Bob Flanagan. “It was great getting some individuals in events they hadn’t been able to do yet which will then qualify them potentially for regionals and states.
“But overall, we did well. We had a couple of top times tonight and, I think, really started to solidify the end of the season.”
Team-wise, the Patriots won both the boys and girls competitions, and did so with nearly identical scores in each: 91-65 for the boys and 90-66 for the girls.
Mechanicsville head coach Jennifer Vieni had no complaints.
“It went really well. We had some really tight races in the relays and some of the individual events,” Vieni said. “It was good to see them cheer each other on and come out on top for a decent amount of them. It was just a really strong meet all-around.”
Mechanicsville’s boys and girls claimed wins in two of their three respective relays. A Mechanicsville team of James Early, Jacob Brown, Tyler Hill and Alex Pruemer won the boys 200-yard medley relay in 1:48.00. Pruemer, Brown, Early and Hill repeated with a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.72.
Whitney Speeks, MacKenzie Strohhacker, Megan Davis and Olivia Minton won the girls 200 medley relay in 2:05.25. Speeks, Strohhacker, Davis and Minton likewise won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.69.
The Patriots swept the 400 freestyle relays. Cole Nuckols, Deklan Cauthorne, Ian Balut and Hayden Bartz won the boys 400 relay in 3:57.12. Lily Luck, Ansleigh Toone, Carolyn Wright and Caroline Cox won the girls 400 in 4:46.59.
Individually, Nuckols won the 100 freestyle (1:53.90) and 100 butterfly (56.66) for Patrick Henry’s boys, while Bartz won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.66) and 200 individual medley (2:07.47) and Michael Causey won the 100 backstroke (58.54).
Hill won the 50 freestyle (23.65) and 100 freestyle (51.06) and Early won the 500 freestyle (5:16.35) for Mechanicsville.
On the girls side, Molly Hoben won the 200 freestyle (2:05.44) and 100 freestyle (57.41) and Maddie Medei won the 200 individual medley (2:26.75) for Patrick Henry.
The Mustangs got individual wins from Strohhacker in the 500 freestyle (5:52.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.06), from Minton in the 50 freestyle (27.81), from Davis in the 100 butterfly (1:11.05) and from Speeks in the 100 backstroke (1:10.75).
