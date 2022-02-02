Patriot, Mustang swimmers get late laps in

MECHANICSVILLE — Pandemics and winter weather can make a mess of sports schedules, and both phenomena have done just that with respect to Hanover County’s high school swim season.

While the 2021-22 season is being held at its normal time and is of its normal length, COVID-19 protocols and winter weather postponements have meant that some swimmers haven’t had a chance to get times in events they might otherwise be able to compete in during postseason.

Wednesday, some Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry swimmers got the chance to do just that before time runs out in the regular season.

“We’re this late in the season and still had some swimmers with no times,” said Patrick Henry head coach Bob Flanagan. “It was great getting some individuals in events they hadn’t been able to do yet which will then qualify them potentially for regionals and states.

“But overall, we did well. We had a couple of top times tonight and, I think, really started to solidify the end of the season.”

Team-wise, the Patriots won both the boys and girls competitions, and did so with nearly identical scores in each: 91-65 for the boys and 90-66 for the girls.