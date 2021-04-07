Patriots complete sweep of county teams

MECHANICSVILLE – The rivalry may date back to 1959, and its latest installment may have been postponed a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when Patrick Henry visited the recently renamed Mechanicsville High School Friday night for the latest installment of the Tomato Bowl, the intensity was just as intense as ever.
For a while after the opening kickoff, the undefeated Patriots looked as though they were going to have a hard time wrangling the winless Mustangs. But, in time, Patrick Henry, led by James Epps and Jordan Allen and helped by three Mechanicsville turnovers, rolled to a 37-15 victory and the Tomato Bowl trophy.
The victory ensured Patrick Henry’s berth in the Region 4B semifinals. The fourth-seeded Patriots will travel to No. 1 Monacan Friday at a time that was unavailable when this edition went to press.
Patrick Henry (6-0) was the team to beat all season and Patriot head coach Ken Wakefield said the pressure from such a status helped motivate his team.
“The pressure was definitely on us, but it’s a good thing,” he said. “That’s what you want. You want the target to be on your back a little bit. Our kids have been able to respond to some of the adversity they hit. To beat a team twice in one season – it’s not easy to do that in the same year and we had to do that three times. It was tough. It was definitely tough.”
Friday night’s game certainly started out tough. Patrick Henry’s defense struggled to stop Mechanicsville’s offense early on, with Mustang running back Eric Drozdowicz doing an especially good job of pounding his way through the Patriot defensive line. Drozdowicz picked up most of his 55 rushing yards in the first quarter.
The Patriots, whose first drive ended in an interception, scored on their second. After a Mechanicsville drive stalled after two holding penalties and a sack, a short punt gave Patrick Henry possession on its 47.
From here, Patriot running back James Epps started pounding his way through the Mechanicsville line. With the help of a 22-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Allen to Jackson Thurston, Patrick Henry took seven plays to reach the Mustang 2, and Epps closed the rest of the distance for the first touchdown of the game. Allen added the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Mechanicsville wasn’t fazed, however, and responded with a drive that reached the Patriot 14 before Patrick Henry’s Dylan Schloss picked off a Jordan Callahan pass to end the threat.
In the final five minutes of the half, the two teams traded touchdowns, but Patrick Henry parlayed a 2-for-1 deal into a 24-7 halftime lead. Allen ran in from 1 yard out, then completed a pass to Jonathan Derricott for a 2-point conversion to put the Patriots up ahead 16-0. The Mustangs followed that with a 50-yard scoring toss form Callahan to Dallas Hairfield with 46.2 seconds left to make it 16-7.
Patrick Henry made expert use of the remaining seconds before intermission. After an incomplete pass, Allen attempted to connect with receiver Shamar Williams. Williams, well covered, could not quite handle the ball and tipped it back up in the air. His teammate Christian Berry came down with it for a 22-yard gain that would have put the ball at the Mechanicsville 39.
But a pair of costly dead-ball penalties on the Mustangs left the Patriots with a first-and-goal at the Mechanicsville 9, and, with 11.7 seconds left, Allen connected with Gracyn Ross for the first half’s final score. Allen and Derricott again combined for the 2-point conversion to give Patrick Henry a 24-7 lead.
The Mustangs bookended their second half with fumbles to end their first possession after intermission and another – on a punt return – to keep their final drive from getting started.
Patrick Henry, however, struck quickly for a pair of touchdowns – the first on a 4-yard run by Allen, the second on an 8-yard run by Epps – to take a commanding lead.
Epps finished with 18 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Patrick Henry. Allen completed 8-of-18 passes for 110 yards and a passing touchdown and had seven carries for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Allen said he was happy just to be playing this season given the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on school and student activities this past year.
“It feels great just being able to be play six games this season,” he said. “This time last year, we did not know this would be the case. We’re grateful for that.”
Allen said the short regular season featuring only competition with county teams has increased the intensity of the games.
“It has been a lot more intense,” Allen said. “Normally out of 10 games, we play three county games. Now it’s six of six, so every week you’re playing somebody that pretty much hates you.”
The Patriots will need that intensity to carry them through the postseason. The county-only schedule hurt Patrick Henry in terms of the Virginia High School League rating system. All four Region 4B playoff teams are undefeated, but the Patriots finished a third of a point behind King George and Louisa County, who are the region’s second third seeds, respectively.
But Wakefield is confident in his team.
“They just respond – they respond to adversity,” Wakefield said. “There’s going to be mistakes in a game. That’s always going to happen. You’re always going to hit adversity, but how you respond to it, we talk about it a lot. We were able to respond to that adversity. We’ve been able to so far.
“Next week’s going to be another challenge. I know that at some point next Friday night, we are going to hit adversity. . . . If we respond OK, we’re going to be there in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance to win.”