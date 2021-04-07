Patriots complete sweep of county teams

“It feels great just being able to be play six games this season,” he said. “This time last year, we did not know this would be the case. We’re grateful for that.”

Allen said the short regular season featuring only competition with county teams has increased the intensity of the games.

“It has been a lot more intense,” Allen said. “Normally out of 10 games, we play three county games. Now it’s six of six, so every week you’re playing somebody that pretty much hates you.”

The Patriots will need that intensity to carry them through the postseason. The county-only schedule hurt Patrick Henry in terms of the Virginia High School League rating system. All four Region 4B playoff teams are undefeated, but the Patriots finished a third of a point behind King George and Louisa County, who are the region’s second third seeds, respectively.

But Wakefield is confident in his team.

“They just respond – they respond to adversity,” Wakefield said. “There’s going to be mistakes in a game. That’s always going to happen. You’re always going to hit adversity, but how you respond to it, we talk about it a lot. We were able to respond to that adversity. We’ve been able to so far.