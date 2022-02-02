Patriots get much-needed wins at Atlee

After Axselle hit a trey to up the lead to 22-14 with 5:50 left in the half, he would help repel not one, but two Patrick Henry rallies, making 4-of-5 free throw shots in the last two minutes of the half to allow the Raiders to take precarious 30-29 edge to halftime.

“Grit. Straight grit and toughness,” Anderson said of his team’s defensive performance down the stretch in the first half. “In the first half of the season, you probably would have been looking at a team that had their heads down, and [Atlee’s] lead probably would have (increased). The second half of the season? Everybody understands who they are now.”

That understanding helped a third period unfold which stunned the Raider faithful in attendance. Berry would make a basket down low, then hit a reverse layup to give Patrick Henry the lead at 37-36 midway through the third.

Then the freshmen contributed. Aiden Trimiew buried a jumper, then, later, Landon Peterson, who scored the first five points of the game for Patrick Henry, scored off a steal, part of an 11-2 run to end the third period as the Patriots took a 46-38 lead.