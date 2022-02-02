Patriots get much-needed wins at Atlee

MECHANICSVILLE — It was the perfect combination of youth and experience. Players who knew no better paired with a grizzled veteran who knew exactly what needed to be done.
In spite of being assessed a pregame technical foul and watching the Atlee Raiders break open an early 7-0 lead, Patrick Henry’s boys basketball team hung around in the first half, took the lead in the third period, then held on to earn a critical 57-50 victory, a win not just over a rival, but against a team just above them in the standings in Region 4B.
“We’re coming down to the end, and everybody’s jockeying for, trying to move up in the bracket, man,” noted Patriots head coach Randy Anderson. “As a county game, a rivalry game, we knew it was going to be tough.”
It was an emotional night as well, as the Raiders honored their nine senior members of the team. The most prolific of the group, Rival Axselle, hit a pair of treys in the first period, the two technical foul shots to start the game, and made a beautiful pass to fellow senior Bronson Davis for a basket to give the Raiders an early 14-5 lead.
Patriot big man Micah Dabney picked up his second personal foul with 2:31 left in the first, meaning senior Christian Berry would have a load to bear in the paint. First, it was defensively, helping Patrick Henry keep it close in the first half.
After Axselle hit a trey to up the lead to 22-14 with 5:50 left in the half, he would help repel not one, but two Patrick Henry rallies, making 4-of-5 free throw shots in the last two minutes of the half to allow the Raiders to take precarious 30-29 edge to halftime.
“Grit. Straight grit and toughness,” Anderson said of his team’s defensive performance down the stretch in the first half. “In the first half of the season, you probably would have been looking at a team that had their heads down, and [Atlee’s] lead probably would have (increased). The second half of the season? Everybody understands who they are now.”
That understanding helped a third period unfold which stunned the Raider faithful in attendance. Berry would make a basket down low, then hit a reverse layup to give Patrick Henry the lead at 37-36 midway through the third.
Then the freshmen contributed. Aiden Trimiew buried a jumper, then, later, Landon Peterson, who scored the first five points of the game for Patrick Henry, scored off a steal, part of an 11-2 run to end the third period as the Patriots took a 46-38 lead.
Atlee responded with a change defensively into a 1-3-1 zone, practically stopping the Patrick Henry offensive rhythm, making them step back and reassess what to do with each possession. To the casual fan, it may have looked like the Patriots were milking the clock. For Anderson, it was a case of solving a problem he’d seen before, and trusting his players, both young and old, to do so.
The first four minutes of the fourth saw each team score just two points. Then, the Raiders hit a final stride. When senior Jacob Gompers made two free throws with 1:09 left, it ended an 8-1 Atlee run to cut the lead to 49-48.
With Trimiew and Peterson carefully possessing the ball, it would be Berry who would draw the fouls, then, calmly, make four of the Patriots’ eight free throws in the final minute for the 57-50 win. Peterson led the Patriots with 18 points, while Berry added 14 and Trimiew 11. Axselle led all scorers with 25 points.
The result was big in the Region 4B standings. It was Atlee’s fifth straight loss, now 7-11, but still in seventh place in the standings. The Patriots, now 6-10, drew within a half-point of the Raiders, but also have Spotsylvania ahead of them in eighth. The top four teams earn byes out of the first round, while seeds 5-8 will host seeds 9-12 in the opening games. The Patriots need to move up one more position to start their postseason journey in Ashland.
Earlier, in the girls game, T’Niyah Baylor, a senior who may not have received as many accolades as others on the Patrick Henry squad, finished a great week with an 18-point performance as the Patriots bested Atlee 64-14 to improve to 9-3. Earlier in the week, Baylor went for 22 points as Patrick Henry outpaced Henrico 74-48.
“This team, we’re more like a family. Like sisters,” Baylor said when asked how much fun it is to be on this Patrick Henry team. “We communicate really well on and off the court, so it makes it more fun when you’re with a team you’ve known for a long time. We’ve been playing since middle school.”
Logan Nuckols added 14 points in the Atlee victory to push her career total to 1,166. The Patriots, currently fourth in the Region 4B girls standings behind Hanover, Powhatan and Mechanicsville, host Mills Godwin Wednesday before traveling to exact revenge on the Hawks for an early January loss on Friday at 6 p.m.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.