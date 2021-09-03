Patriots regroup, defeat Powhatan in opener

POWHATAN – Patrick Henry’s senior-heavy girls volleyball team found its stride after a loss in the opening set to defeat this past spring’s Region 4B runner-up Powhatan 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18) and open the new season with a victory.
“We have a lot to work on still,” Patrick Henry head coach Jessica Jones said after the victory. “But we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and just get better every day.”
Senior Wren McLaughlin, who showed she could attack from any spot on the court, led the Patriots with 16 kills and added seven digs. Senior setter Claire Williamson racked up 44 assists and added eight kills, two digs and one block. Williamson made some of her kills on setter dumps into open spaces on the opponents’ court.
Junior Abi Hildebrand led the team both on defense with 22 digs and in serving with seven aces. She served for seven straight points in Patrick Henry’s dominant second set.
The Patriots, who were playing on the road at Powhatan High School, rallied out of a 10-1 first-set deficit to trail Powhatan as closely as 24-21, but a block and an attack at the net from Powhatan’s Faith Henderson ensured that the opening stanza went to the Indians.
After the first set, Jones spoke to moving her middles around and to substituting senior Ila Hales and sophomore Nora Slaby into the lineup. Jones said that Hales and Slaby did great and proved themselves in the opener.
The Patriots rolled out to leads of 5-0 and 7-2 in the second set before Powhatan tightened its advantage to 9-7. But Patrick Henry picked up a couple of points on double-hit calls levied against the Indians, and an 8-0 run, featuring the seven-point serving stretch from Hildebrand, gave the visitors a massive 20-8 advantage. Kills from McLaughlin, Corinne Delgado and Zophia Walker helped the Patriots tie the match at 1-1 with the 25-11 second-set rout.
Powhatan led the third set 4-0, but another kill from McLaughlin and a spike from an airborne Walker at the net factored into a 7-0 run that catapulted the Patriots into the lead. The two teams then tied up to 12-12 before a 4-point serving stretch from Powhatan’s Carly Rehme enabled the home team to grab a 17-12 advantage, but kills from McLaughlin, Walker and junior Addison Six helped the Patriots cut the lead to 18-17.
Powhatan added 2 more points to its lead before it served the ball into the net, and the Patriots leapfrogged the home team on a 6-0 stretch with Williamson serving for five straight points and Delgado adding a kill.
Powhatan bounced back to tie the set at 23-23, but then hit away Patrick Henry’s attacks on the next two points to secure the third set and the 2-1 match lead for the visitors.
The Patriots commanded the fourth and final set, taking a 21-10 lead before Powhatan responded with a 7-1 stretch to slash Patrick Henry’s lead to four points. But Powhatan hit the next point into the net, and with Six serving for Patrick Henry, McLaughlin helped put away the final two points to secure the 25-18 set win and the match.
Patrick Henry (1-0), which features eight seniors on the roster, was scheduled to hold its home opener against Glen Allen on Tuesday after this edition went to press. The Patriots will next host Deep Run on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
