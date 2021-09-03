Patriots regroup, defeat Powhatan in opener

The Patriots rolled out to leads of 5-0 and 7-2 in the second set before Powhatan tightened its advantage to 9-7. But Patrick Henry picked up a couple of points on double-hit calls levied against the Indians, and an 8-0 run, featuring the seven-point serving stretch from Hildebrand, gave the visitors a massive 20-8 advantage. Kills from McLaughlin, Corinne Delgado and Zophia Walker helped the Patriots tie the match at 1-1 with the 25-11 second-set rout.

Powhatan led the third set 4-0, but another kill from McLaughlin and a spike from an airborne Walker at the net factored into a 7-0 run that catapulted the Patriots into the lead. The two teams then tied up to 12-12 before a 4-point serving stretch from Powhatan’s Carly Rehme enabled the home team to grab a 17-12 advantage, but kills from McLaughlin, Walker and junior Addison Six helped the Patriots cut the lead to 18-17.

Powhatan added 2 more points to its lead before it served the ball into the net, and the Patriots leapfrogged the home team on a 6-0 stretch with Williamson serving for five straight points and Delgado adding a kill.

Powhatan bounced back to tie the set at 23-23, but then hit away Patrick Henry’s attacks on the next two points to secure the third set and the 2-1 match lead for the visitors.