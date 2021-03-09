Patriots win Class 4 boys state indoor title; Atlee girls finish second in Class 5

Patrick Henry head indoor track and field coach Scott Brown had one type of heartburn in his state meet Monday. The Patriots had no one entered in field events, so Brown watched other teams build leads and could only hope his boys track team could score enough in running events to catch up.
Atlee head coach Neil Mathews faced the opposite kind of heartburn: His Raider girls had amassed nearly all of their points in field events at their championships and Mathews could only hope they amassed enough to stay ahead of rivals well-stocked in running events.
In Brown’s case, in the Virginia High School League Class 4 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University on March 1, he got the long-lasting relief he needed. In the next-to-last event of the boys meet, Luke Taylor came in first and Trevor Mason second in the boys 3,200-meter run, giving the Patriots enough points to barely slip past leader Pulaski County. The Patrick Henry 4x400 relay team then did its job, coming in second to cement the first team track championship in Patriots’ history.
In Mathews’ case, he had to settle for antacids as another local powerhouse, Midlothian, overtook the Raiders in later events. Atlee finished as runner-up in the girls championships.
“It was interesting watching that unfold,” Brown said of his boys’ win. “We knew we didn’t have anybody in the field events. We knew early on that we would be way back. … We knew we would have to get the meet started on a good note for us, and that was our boys 4x800-meter relay. And that group went out and won.”
The group, Jonathan Burnap, Alex Davis, Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason, beat second-place Blacksburg by more than seven seconds with a time of 8:03.03.
From then on, it was steady progress. Shamar Williams finished second in the 55 dash and seventh in the 300. Jordan Allen finished third in the 55 hurdles. Davis and Burnap finished first and fourth, respectively, in the 500. Taylor’s winning time in the 3,200 was 9:19.34.
But the relay teams especially helped the Patriots take the lead. In addition to the win in the 4x800, Patrick Henry’s 4x200 team of Williams, Allen, C.J. Holloway and Justin Watson finished third, and the 4x00 team of Burnap, Allen, Brandon Atkins and Davis, in the final event of the day, extended the Patriots narrow 3-point lead over runner-up Pulaski to 11 points with a second-place finish.
By the time it was over, every Patriot – boy and girl – finished with All-State performances, and most finished with medals.
In the Class 4 girls, Hanover – boosted by four state-title wins – finished third. Alli Crytser won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Khia Holloway the 300 dash, and Rachael Turner the shot put.
“The girls getting four individual state championships was the high mark of the program,” said Hanover head coach Rich Firth.
Crytser won the 1,600 in 4:58.84 and the 3,200 in 11:18.54. Holloway won the 300 in 41.61. and Turner hurled the shot put 37 feet, 1.25 inches – more than two feet farther than the runner-up, Kalei Memmer of Salem (Roanoke).
“She's just been getting better and better all year,” Firth said of Turner. “She’s really, really one of the hardest workers, one of the most dedicated kids we’ve ever had. A lot of times, shot putters are just kids who go out there, throw and mess around. She is so serious about her event, and she won. She won by over two feet – just spectacular.”
Nearly every Hawk finished with at least an All-State performance. Mechanicsville’s contingent, like Patrick Henry’s, left with everyone an All-Stater.
The Mustangs were led by their boys 4x200 relay team of Aaron Thomas, Christopher DeCambre, Chase Stattelman and Blake Moody, which edged Pulaski with a time of 1:33.43.
“Everybody we took place and got points,” said Mechanicsville head coach Andy Ordaz. “So that was such a huge thing for us. . . . We’re always trying to just compete and be at the best level that we can be and the showing that we had at states shows all the work that the kids put in this whole year.”
Mechanicsville’s boys finished fifth and Hanover’s boys tenth. The Hawk girls finished third overall, with the Patriots and Mustangs finishing 11th and 12th, respectively.
In the Class 5 championships the next day, Mathews knew his Raider girls were in a tough spot. With few in running events, they would have little to no way to respond to teams surging later in the meet. Events unfolded as Mathews was worried they might.
“It was tight. The meet was over in a blink because of the time schedule being so compressed,” Mathews said. “So it wasn't like a meet where, you know, you sweat it all day and . . . five, six hours of tension and ups and down. It was just up – and down.”
The Raider girls were especially strong in field events. Jada Foreman led Atlee with three wins, in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Savannah Nash finished second in the shot put – Foreman finished eighth – and Lora Chandler fourth in the pole vault. One the track, Foreman again led the way with second-place finishes in the 55 dash and 55 hurdles. Rachael Mudd finished third in the 1,000 run.
Midlothian was loaded in the later track events, however, and the Trojans chipped away at the Raiders’ lead, eventually overtaking Atlee 77-75 for the team title.
“We got nipped, but we fought as hard as we could,” Mathews said. “Not everything is going to be absolutely perfect, but we were pretty close, our team was pretty close. They put their hearts into it. . . . It was a great day they had. They did what they had to do in crunch time.”
The fifth-place Atlee boys were led by their 4x200 relay team of Efe Obrimah, Caleb Warren, Keith Green and Cullen Carter, which finished second to Salem (Virginia Beach). The Raider boys had an especially strong pole vault contingent of Greg Durgin, William Wimmer and Hosea Brower, which finished second, fifth and sixth, respectively.