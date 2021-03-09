Patriots win Class 4 boys state indoor title; Atlee girls finish second in Class 5

“She's just been getting better and better all year,” Firth said of Turner. “She’s really, really one of the hardest workers, one of the most dedicated kids we’ve ever had. A lot of times, shot putters are just kids who go out there, throw and mess around. She is so serious about her event, and she won. She won by over two feet – just spectacular.”

Nearly every Hawk finished with at least an All-State performance. Mechanicsville’s contingent, like Patrick Henry’s, left with everyone an All-Stater.

The Mustangs were led by their boys 4x200 relay team of Aaron Thomas, Christopher DeCambre, Chase Stattelman and Blake Moody, which edged Pulaski with a time of 1:33.43.

“Everybody we took place and got points,” said Mechanicsville head coach Andy Ordaz. “So that was such a huge thing for us. . . . We’re always trying to just compete and be at the best level that we can be and the showing that we had at states shows all the work that the kids put in this whole year.”

Mechanicsville’s boys finished fifth and Hanover’s boys tenth. The Hawk girls finished third overall, with the Patriots and Mustangs finishing 11th and 12th, respectively.