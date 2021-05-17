Patriots win pitch(ed) battle with Raiders: Both teams get physical in P. Henry’s 2-nil victory

With Werner’s goal, the Patriots could be more assured as they walked back on the pitch for the second half.

We got that early [goal] and were able to relax and play a good second half,” Altizer said.

The Patriots did not have to wait until late in the second half for an insurance goal. Greg Cover put the ball in the corner of the Raider net in the 57th minute to make it 2-0.

“Again, it’s things we work on in practice: one-twos, be quick, be smart, relax in the final third. We did that,” Altizer said. “We played a beautiful one-two between [Cofer] and my wing, Julio Osorio. Both of them are dangerous strikers and they turned the defense around one-two and [Cofer] was able to find some space and punch in a goal.

“Greg is one of our top scorers and whenever he can get a chance to put a foot on the ball, we’ll take it in the box in that situation.”

Cofer had to thread the ball through a crowd of Atlee defenders.