PH girls, boys win pair of scrappy battles at Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE — Patrick Henry girls and boys basketball teams may have won both of their contests against Mechanicsville Friday night, but the host Mustangs did not make the Patriots’ victories easy no matter the final score.

By the time the rivalry-night doubleheader came to an end, the Patrick Henry girls won 78-54 and the boys won 56-46.

The girls game might have had the biggest winning margin, but early in the second half the issue was very much in doubt. The Patriots began the second half with a 41-34 lead, but the Mustangs quickly cut the Patrick Henry advantage to two points.

“We expected this was going to be a tight game all the way through,” said Patriot head girls basketball coach Phillip Cobb. “Mechanicsville, this is one of their better years. They have a really good team this year. They’ve been together for a very long time. They have some really good players on that team and we expected a fight.”