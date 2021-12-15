PH girls, boys win pair of scrappy battles at Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE — Patrick Henry girls and boys basketball teams may have won both of their contests against Mechanicsville Friday night, but the host Mustangs did not make the Patriots’ victories easy no matter the final score.
By the time the rivalry-night doubleheader came to an end, the Patrick Henry girls won 78-54 and the boys won 56-46.
The girls game might have had the biggest winning margin, but early in the second half the issue was very much in doubt. The Patriots began the second half with a 41-34 lead, but the Mustangs quickly cut the Patrick Henry advantage to two points.
“We expected this was going to be a tight game all the way through,” said Patriot head girls basketball coach Phillip Cobb. “Mechanicsville, this is one of their better years. They have a really good team this year. They’ve been together for a very long time. They have some really good players on that team and we expected a fight.”
The Patriots had to regroup a bit. Mechanicsville had closed the gap with the help of some big 3-point shots. Patrick Henry, though, has some shooters of its own and they spoke loud and clear as the second half unfolded. The Patriots finished with 12 3-point shots, with the game’s top scorer Logan Nuckols accounting for six of those and Julia Dull 4. Nuckols finished with 32 points, followed by T’Niyah Baylor with 15, Dull 10 and Jessica Osuanah 10.
“We shot really well tonight,” Cobb said. “Our girls came to play. They were motivated. We played some of our best basketball tonight and it showed in that second half.”
The long-range Patrick Henry onslaught was too much for the Mustangs to contain.
“They hit 3s and then they hit 3s and then they hit 3s and then they hit 3s. We got in their face and they still hit 3s. And then sometimes we weren’t in their face and they still hit 3s,” said Mechanicsville head girls basketball coach Alvin Puller. “Those 3s, they add up real fast. That’s why [the Patriot lead] went from four points to 20 points real quick.”
Mechanicsville was led by Madi Butler and Bennett Carlton with 14 points apiece.
To cap the highlights for the Patriots, Nuckols finished with a triple-double, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in addition to her 32 points. Osuanah had a double-double, with 10 rebounds in addition to her 10 points.
In the boys game, both Patrick Henry and Mechanicsville got off to a bit of a slow start in terms of point production, but with no shortage of haste in battling up and down the court. The Mustangs went into halftime with a 21-20 lead, but the athleticism of the Patriots eventually turned the tide.
“We needed that victory. We had a pretty rough week and we needed something to help us bounce back,” said Patrick Henry head boys basketball coach Randy Anderson. “I told the guys, ‘Let’s just focus on us.’ Whatever we needed to do, whatever we needed to do, by any means, let’s come out of here with the win.
“We knew it was going to be scrappy. Coach [Gene] Foley does a great job with those guys. But again, it was all about us tonight — trying to take care of us and getting back to the basics.”
Jeremiah Grant and Aidan Ward led the Patriots with 12 points apiece.
The two teams proved basketball, despite official claims, is very much a contact sport.
“It was a very physical game,” said Mechanicsville head boys basketball coach Gene Foley. “Both teams, they played really hard. At the end, it came down to who made the least mistakes.”
Samuel Grubbs led Mechanicsville with 12 points.
