Platooned QBs give Yellow Jackets a boost

FERRUM – Randolph-Macon football has a working formula for victory on the road.

Win the coin toss, defer, score late in the first half and to start the second half, and ride the wave to a triumph.

The Yellow Jackets did it again, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:23 of the first half, then scoring on the first play of the third period to spark a 31-0 run to help turn a 14-13 deficit into a 44-21 win over the Ferrum Panthers to improve to 2-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, 4-1 overall.

Employing a two-quarterback system for the first time, junior Presley Egbers shared snaps with sophomore Brecht Heuchan. Heuchan completed 9 of 12 passes for 185 yards and a key touchdown, while Egbers threw for a score and ran for another.

“I went by feel. The bottom line is it worked,” Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza said when asked about the decision to utilize both signal callers. “We planned on playing Brecht going into the game, and I thought both quarterbacks did a really nice job.”