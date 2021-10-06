Platooned QBs give Yellow Jackets a boost

FERRUM – Randolph-Macon football has a working formula for victory on the road.
Win the coin toss, defer, score late in the first half and to start the second half, and ride the wave to a triumph.
The Yellow Jackets did it again, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:23 of the first half, then scoring on the first play of the third period to spark a 31-0 run to help turn a 14-13 deficit into a 44-21 win over the Ferrum Panthers to improve to 2-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, 4-1 overall.
Employing a two-quarterback system for the first time, junior Presley Egbers shared snaps with sophomore Brecht Heuchan. Heuchan completed 9 of 12 passes for 185 yards and a key touchdown, while Egbers threw for a score and ran for another.
“I went by feel. The bottom line is it worked,” Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza said when asked about the decision to utilize both signal callers. “We planned on playing Brecht going into the game, and I thought both quarterbacks did a really nice job.”
The 560 yards of total offense generated by Randolph-Macon was more than the output of their last two games combined. The defense, however, struggled to control Ferrum wide receiver Tmahdae Penn, who used his 6-foot-3 frame and long arms, to grab six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, the first from 23 yards to give Ferrum a 7-3 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
The Yellow Jackets responded on a five-play drive capped by Justin DeLeon’s 20-yard burst up the middle for six and the lead. Chris Vidal’s second of three made field goals upped the Yellow Jacket lead to 13-7 10 seconds into the second period.
Ferrum later completed their second 75-yard touchdown drive of the half when Zac Smiley scored from a yard out for a 14-13 Panther lead. The quarterback duo led Randolph-Macon a 65-yard drive to retake the lead for good when Egbers scored on an 8-yard run.
On the ensuing kick, Ferrum’s Christian Caldwell fumbled on the return. Tony Skinner recovered at the Panthers 28. Four plays later, DeLeon scored his ODAC-leading eighth touchdown of the season with 59 seconds left for a 27-14 lead.
For good measure, the Yellow Jackets blocked a field goal try by Ferrum to end the half.
On the first play from scrimmage in the third, Heuchan found tight end Tim Hanratty for a short pass. The 6-1 senior broke a tackle, rumbled down the sideline, gave two stiff arms and dove across the goal line for a 69-yard touchdown. In 2:46 of game time, the Yellow Jackets had scored three touchdowns.
Later in the third, Joey Hunt had a diving 11-yard touchdown reception, while Vidal added a career-high 49 yard field goal to complete the scoring.
Arruza was disappointed in his passing defense, which allowed Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones a 372-yard afternoon with the two touchdowns to Penn.
“A lot of those busted coverages were alignment and assignment errors, and we’ve got to do a better job on that, plain and simple,” Arruza noted. “That’s totally unacceptable, and I don’t think the game would have been as close if we had just been able to line up and play fundamental football.”
Seven different receivers caught passes for the Yellow Jackets, while Nick Hale led the team in rushing with 84 yards.
The Yellow Jackets will begin the second half of the regular season with Homecoming Saturday, hosting longtime conference rival Emory and Henry, perhaps for the last time, as the Wasps leave the ODAC in 2022 while moving to Division II play as an institution.
It will be a rematch of the ODAC title game on April 3, won by Randolph-Macon 13-10 in overtime. It will be a non-conference game, and kicks off at 1:05 p.m.
