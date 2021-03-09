R-MC baseball season gets off to rocky start

Normally, at the beginning of the baseball season, Randolph-Macon hosts rusty teams from places like New York or Pennsylvania who haven’t been on the field because their home diamonds are covered in snow. They come to Ashland to face a Yellow Jacket team that has been practicing and scrimmaging for weeks, and the result is usually a lopsided contest.

This year, because of a several-week-long hiatus because of COVID and a couple more weeks of foul weather, Randolph-Macon began its season much like the teams from the north. When North Carolina Wesleyan came up to Ashland Saturday to start a three-game series, the Yellow Jackets were the ones to look rusty. By the time the series wrapped up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Sunday, the Battling Bishops had won two of the three games.

The Yellow Jackets have a number of experienced players who were seniors last year. Because their senior season was cancelled as a result of the COVID pandemic, they have another year of eligibility left. But, despite their experience, many of those returning seniors need to get back in the swing – figuratively and literally – of things.