R-MC baseball season gets off to rocky start

Normally, at the beginning of the baseball season, Randolph-Macon hosts rusty teams from places like New York or Pennsylvania who haven’t been on the field because their home diamonds are covered in snow. They come to Ashland to face a Yellow Jacket team that has been practicing and scrimmaging for weeks, and the result is usually a lopsided contest.
This year, because of a several-week-long hiatus because of COVID and a couple more weeks of foul weather, Randolph-Macon began its season much like the teams from the north. When North Carolina Wesleyan came up to Ashland Saturday to start a three-game series, the Yellow Jackets were the ones to look rusty. By the time the series wrapped up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Sunday, the Battling Bishops had won two of the three games.
The Yellow Jackets have a number of experienced players who were seniors last year. Because their senior season was cancelled as a result of the COVID pandemic, they have another year of eligibility left. But, despite their experience, many of those returning seniors need to get back in the swing – figuratively and literally – of things.
“This is an older, mature group that knows how to handle adversity. That being said, this is a group that needs to get in shape,” said Randolph-Macon head baseball coach Ray Hedrick. “A lot of these kids, they didn't participate in the fall because of the expense of school. They put off class until the spring and, you know, with the limitations that have been on campus the end of January and early February, we’ve just got to get him in shape. . . .
“If we're playing like this in April, I'll be disappointed. But I've just got to put everything in perspective and know that good things will happen with time.”
Randolph-Macon’s weekend began with a 7-2 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan in the opener of a doubleheader at Hugh Stephens Field. The Yellow Jackets had nearly as many hits (seven) as the Bishops (eight), but they stranded 16 runners as opposed to just three for Wesleyan.
North Carolina Wesleyan had been seeing live pitching in game situations for several weeks now. Many Yellow Jackets were seeing it for the first time Saturday – and it showed.
“They’ve just got to get their timing back,” Hedrick said. “They've got to get their mojo back.”
The Yellow Jackets fared better in the nightcap, which began in Ashland Saturday and ended in Rocky Mount Sunday in a 12-7 Randolph-Macon win. In that game they had as many hits as the Bishops and left fewer runners on base.
But the long weekend started to take a toll on the Yellow Jackets. In the third game of the series Sunday, they managed to tie the game after trailing 7-2 after five innings, but lost in the 10th inning 8-7. Again, the difference in hits was minimal, but Randolph-Macon stranded 13 runners compared with just four for Wesleyan.
“You could see at the end of the game that we were just tired, I mean, tired swings,” Hedrick said. “We were run down. It just took its toll on us.
“But again, I think by late March-early April, we'll be back to where we need to be.”
