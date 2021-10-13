R-MC earns homecoming win in final seconds

ASHLAND — On a day where a nearly century-old football rivalry unveiled its final chapter, the finale for the home team was straight out of Hollywood.

After watching two would-be third quarter touchdowns go up in smoke due to fumbles, having a punt blocked for a safety, and falling behind by four points in the fourth quarter, Randolph-Macon got the one big defensive stop that eluded them two weeks prior, then scored with 19 seconds left to steal a 34-31 victory over the Wasps of Emory and Henry.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1) won their fifth straight over the Wasps in what will be their final meeting for the foreseeable future with Emory and Henry moving to NCAA Division II in 2022. They’ve been Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals since the conference’s founding and played their first game against each other in 1929.

Despite a 254-yard rushing performance by Wasp senior tailback Devontae Jordan, which included three touchdown runs, the Yellow Jackets stopped him on his final carry on a fourth down, needing just 2 yards to seal the victory. The tackle by Silas James for no gain gave the offense possession with 1:47 left and no timeouts.

Sophomore quarterback Brecht Heuchan went to work, finding Tim Hanratty for 9 yards, then launching a bomb to Zach Bowman for 49 yards to the Emory and Henry 15.