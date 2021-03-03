R-MC men shake off rust, stay on winning beat

ASHLAND – Thanks to COVID-19 concerns Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team had a relatively long break in the middle of a relatively short regular season. Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets were finally able to return to court, and they returned in seemingly grand fashion, jumping out to a big early lead over visiting Bridgewater.
But the adverse effects of the unwanted vacation had an equally unwanted effect – foul trouble in the second half – but before the Eagles could catch up, Randolph-Macon settled down and left Crenshaw Gymnasium with a 99-68 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory.
“We’ve got to trust each other. We’ve got to trust the guys behind us,” Randolph-Macon head men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel said of the team’s foul woes. “Bridgewater, really, has got some strong guys that drive it hard in that lane and really put pressure on you.
“A lot of our fouls were on the offense end, too – a post dislodge, illegal screen . . . I think we had two over-the-back fouls, some things that we don’t normally do. That put them at the line and give them some easy points.”
Nevertheless, the Yellow Jackets stayed on top. Their offense was unselfish with five in double figures. Josh Talbert led with 19 points, followed by Ian Robertson with 16, Buzz Anthony with 13, Lorenzo Woods with 11 and David Funderburg with 10. The team finished with 22 assists, with Woods leading with six, Anthony with five and Funderburg with four.
“We pride ourselves on being as unselfish as we can,” Merkel said. “The guys don’t care about how many points. They care about how we’re playing and the shots that the team gets.
The Yellow Jackets followed the win up with two more: a 76-49 victory at Virginia Wesleyan Friday and a 74-58 win over the Marlins at Crenshaw Gymnasium Sunday.
In the Friday night game, Anthony nearly pulled off a triple-double, with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Talbert and Robertson finished with 13 points apiece.
Anthony and Miles Mallory led the Yellow Jackets Sunday night with 15 points apiece. Anthony had nine rebounds and six assists. Talbert finished with 11 points and Woods 10.
Sunday’s game was a replacement after Randolph-Macon’s scheduled contest with Washington & Lee on Saturday was cancelled.
“It all starts with being grateful – gratitude – for both schools,” Merkel said. “This was a game that we needed for both teams. We want to be preparing. We want to be learning and growing, getting something on film. It’s great to test yourself against a really worthy opponent.”
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.