R-MC men shake off rust, stay on winning beat

ASHLAND – Thanks to COVID-19 concerns Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team had a relatively long break in the middle of a relatively short regular season. Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets were finally able to return to court, and they returned in seemingly grand fashion, jumping out to a big early lead over visiting Bridgewater.

But the adverse effects of the unwanted vacation had an equally unwanted effect – foul trouble in the second half – but before the Eagles could catch up, Randolph-Macon settled down and left Crenshaw Gymnasium with a 99-68 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory.

“We’ve got to trust each other. We’ve got to trust the guys behind us,” Randolph-Macon head men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel said of the team’s foul woes. “Bridgewater, really, has got some strong guys that drive it hard in that lane and really put pressure on you.

“A lot of our fouls were on the offense end, too – a post dislodge, illegal screen . . . I think we had two over-the-back fouls, some things that we don’t normally do. That put them at the line and give them some easy points.”