R-MC shows new looks in win over Eagles

ASHLAND – The last time Bridgewater College football lost a regular-season game, it was a double overtime defeat at the hands of Randolph-Macon in October 2018.
The Eagles’ return to Day Field Friday night gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to exact revenge for their only conference loss of 2019, which cost them an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. Thanks to tried-and-true Yellow Jacket football traditions and a new offensive wrinkle, Bridgewater again left Ashland defeated as Randolph-Macon triumphed 25-13.
Of the 70 plays run by the Yellow Jacket offense, 56 of them were on the ground. But sophomore quarterback Presley Egbers made the most of his 14 pass attempts, completing 11, including a surprise that changed the course of the game just before halftime.
“I thought about taking a knee there. There wasn’t much time left,” remembered Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza, recalling his offense taking the field after a Bridgewater touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half trimmed the Yellow Jacket lead to 12-6. “We got a look that we wanted, and we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s take a shot.’”
That shot was a bomb thrown by Egbers into the hands of fellow sophomore David Wallis, who caught the ball behind the Eagle secondary at their 30-yard line and raced untouched into the end zone. The halftime score was 18-6 instead, a key play to allow Randolph-Macon (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) to turn to its traditional offensive formula in the second half.
The Yellow Jacket defense had its moments as well, possibly none bigger than on the opening possession of the game. After Demetreus Jalepes raced 66 yards to the Randolph-Macon 7, Bridgewater (1-1 ODAC, 1-1) had a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. With their regular kicker unavailable, the Eagles went for it. The Yellow Jackets’ Jace DePriest stopped quarterback Noah Beckley short of the goal line.
Randolph-Macon responded with a 16-play, 86-yard drive, which ended with a Chris Vidal 31-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. The next Yellow Jacket possession ended with another Vidal field goal, this time from 38 yards. Later in the quarter, Egbers connected with yet another sophomore, wide receiver Zach Bowman, on a 6-yard touchdown pass, his third touchdown reception of the season. Vidal’s extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 12-0.
The Eagles finally got on the board in the final minute of the first half when quarterback Matt Lawton, inserted into the game after Beckley was shaken up, led the Eagles down the field in six plays, capped by a 13-yard touchdown strike to Chad Jones. The point after was no good, and the stage was set for the big strike just before halftime.
The second half featured key defensive plays and classic time-consuming rushing offense from the Yellow Jackets, who wore down the Eagles’ defensive front seven as the half wore on. After Jalepes scored on a 7-yard run to get Bridgewater within five at 18-13 with 8:16 left in the third period, Randolph-Macon responded with an 18-play, 76 yard drive capped by an Egbers 1-yard run on fourth and goal.
That drive ate up the rest of the third quarter and nearly two minutes of the fourth, and the 25-13 lead held the rest of the way, as Bridgewater’s last two drives ended with failed fourth down conversion attempts. DePriest, Stephen Richardson, Zion Dennis and Erik Harris all had four tackles for the Yellow Jackets, while Michael McIntosh registered the lone sack of the game.
Egbers finished with 190 yards passing and 103 yards rushing, while Wallis had three catches for 145 yards and the touchdown. Justin DeLeon carried the ball 22 times for 109 yards. Randolph-Macon is now 8-for-8 this season in red zone opportunities.
Arruza, happy with the victory, saw plenty that can be improved upon as the Yellow Jackets work during their bye week to prepare for two road contests, at Shenandoah on March 19 before “The Game” at Hampden-Sydney on March 27. Thanks to the pandemic, opportunities to get such work in have been difficult to come by.
“They’re going to be very busy this week. They’re not going to have nearly as much time as they might think,” Arruza said about practicing during the bye week and making sure the players remain disciplined in COVID-19 protocols so that their season isn’t interrupted or canceled. “It’s a full week of practice.”
And with the defending ODAC champions now in their rearview mirror, a chance to play in the conference’s championship game the first weekend in April is within their grasp. Now, like Egbers and Wallis did Friday, Randolph-Macon needs to complete the attempt.