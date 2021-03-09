R-MC shows new looks in win over Eagles

That drive ate up the rest of the third quarter and nearly two minutes of the fourth, and the 25-13 lead held the rest of the way, as Bridgewater’s last two drives ended with failed fourth down conversion attempts. DePriest, Stephen Richardson, Zion Dennis and Erik Harris all had four tackles for the Yellow Jackets, while Michael McIntosh registered the lone sack of the game.

Egbers finished with 190 yards passing and 103 yards rushing, while Wallis had three catches for 145 yards and the touchdown. Justin DeLeon carried the ball 22 times for 109 yards. Randolph-Macon is now 8-for-8 this season in red zone opportunities.

Arruza, happy with the victory, saw plenty that can be improved upon as the Yellow Jackets work during their bye week to prepare for two road contests, at Shenandoah on March 19 before “The Game” at Hampden-Sydney on March 27. Thanks to the pandemic, opportunities to get such work in have been difficult to come by.

“They’re going to be very busy this week. They’re not going to have nearly as much time as they might think,” Arruza said about practicing during the bye week and making sure the players remain disciplined in COVID-19 protocols so that their season isn’t interrupted or canceled. “It’s a full week of practice.”