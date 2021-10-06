R-MC survives scoreless scrap with Maroons

Braithwaite kept hope alive in the opening minute of overtime, denying Roanoke’s Michael Ramsey. Another Ramsey shot in the 100th minute was also saved by the freshman who has started every game so far for the Yellow Jackets.

“He’s playing really well right now,” Laux said of Braithwaite. “He’s level-headed, he’s got great positioning. We try not to make him make too many big saves, but he made a couple of big ones in this game.”

On Saturday night, Randolph-Macon began a stretch of four road games over their next five contests in Farmville at Hampden-Sydney. Despite being outshot by the Tigers 14-6, the Yellow Jackets scored three unassisted goals, quelling a late comeback attempt to win 3-2.

Bogue Cummings scored the only goal of the first half in the 42nd minute on the only shot taken by Randolph-Macon before intermission. Bryce Martin’s goal in the 67th minute made it 2-0.

After a Hampden-Sydney goal in the 80th minute, Chazz Jones scored the game-winner less than two minutes later. Now 6-2-1, Randolph-Macon next travels to Greensboro, North Carolina to face Guilford, the team who eliminated them from the 2020 ODAC Tournament, on Wednesday, then will host Bridgewater for Homecoming Saturday at 11 a.m.