Raceway eager to welcome fans to spring races

MECHANICSVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic has had quite an impact on the operations at Richmond Raceway this past year, beginning with no fands allowed in the stands. That will change to some extent this weekend for the first NASCAR action of the track’s 75th anniversary year, but those fans able to see this weekend’s races in person will need to remember one thing:

Don’t forget your smartphones.

With Virginia beginning to end some pandemic-era restrictions, this weekend Richmond Raceway will be allowed to fill the stands up to 30% capacity — all properly socially distanced and masked (at least when not eating or drinking).

“It was like trying to put a puzzle together figuring out how to seat everybody,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “The good news is, for the Cup Series race, the Toyota Owners 400, we will be able to seat all our season ticket holders. . . . For the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, same requirements, up to 30%, but we are actually selling tickets for that race and they’re selling quite well.”

Bickmeier said the track is also trying to minimize contact by issuing digital tickets and emphasizing cashless transactions at concessions.