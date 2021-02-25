Raider girls win Region 5B track championship

MECHANICSVILLE – Weather may have made a mess of the Region 5B Indoor track and field championships schedule, and it may have made it pretty chilly when the athletes finally got to compete Sunday, but for the host Raiders, the recent rain and snow and the nip in the wind on the Atlee track could not make the wait any the less worth it.

The Raider girls, spurred by a spectacular 60-point performance by Jada Foreman, eked out a four-point win over Midlothian for the region title. The Raider boys – despite the loss of a number of key athletes to COVID safety protocols – finished as a strong runner-up to region champion L.C. Bird.

“The kids performed wonderfully. They were wonderful today,” said Atlee head coach Neil Mathews. “They’re kids, and they’re so resilient. They’ve been off for a year. They’ve been dying to do stuff and they’re out of practice . . . but when they competition’s there, they’re competing – and that’s what they did today.”

On the girls’ side, Mathews expected a battle with Midlothian. He expected Midlothian to do well in the final two events: the 3,200-meter run and the 4x400 relay. The Trojans did just that, winning the 4x400 and claiming the top four spots in the 3,200. But the Raider girls kept their lead intact.