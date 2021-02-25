Raider girls win Region 5B track championship

MECHANICSVILLE – Weather may have made a mess of the Region 5B Indoor track and field championships schedule, and it may have made it pretty chilly when the athletes finally got to compete Sunday, but for the host Raiders, the recent rain and snow and the nip in the wind on the Atlee track could not make the wait any the less worth it.
The Raider girls, spurred by a spectacular 60-point performance by Jada Foreman, eked out a four-point win over Midlothian for the region title. The Raider boys – despite the loss of a number of key athletes to COVID safety protocols – finished as a strong runner-up to region champion L.C. Bird.
“The kids performed wonderfully. They were wonderful today,” said Atlee head coach Neil Mathews. “They’re kids, and they’re so resilient. They’ve been off for a year. They’ve been dying to do stuff and they’re out of practice . . . but when they competition’s there, they’re competing – and that’s what they did today.”
On the girls’ side, Mathews expected a battle with Midlothian. He expected Midlothian to do well in the final two events: the 3,200-meter run and the 4x400 relay. The Trojans did just that, winning the 4x400 and claiming the top four spots in the 3,200. But the Raider girls kept their lead intact.
“I thought that where we would be would come down to the final two events,” Mathews said. “We had girls who had run multiple events all day long – things that they typically did not run, relays that they were able to put just enough points out there so that we would be able to hold off that Midlothian onslaught.”
Foreman won five individual events and nabbed a second in another. She set two meet records: one with a win in the 55 hurdles, with her mark of 8.6 seconds besting that of 8.66 set by Matoaca’s Devyn Coller in 2019; and besting her own meet record in the long jump of 17 feet, 3.25 inches set in 2019 with an 18-foot, 11.5-inch leap this year. She also won the 55 dash (7.38), high jump (5-0), and triple jump (37-2). Her triple jump mark was nearly 3 feet better than this year’s runner-up.
The Raiders had two other winners: Savannah Nash in the shot put with a 29 foot, 8 inch throw (Foreman was second in the event) and Lora Chandler in the pole vault 9 foot, 8 inch vault. Her teammates picked up three of the remaining four spots in the top five.
Atlee’s boys had two winners: Josh Leonard with a 2:45.22 mark in the 1,000 run and Greg Durbin, who cleared 10 feet in the pole vault.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.