Raiders hammer away at Mechanicsville

After an exchange of possessions, it would be Green again to provide the next big play. The Raider defensive back jumped a route near midfield for his second interception of the game, this time returning it all the way for the score.

“I was able to read the quarterback’s eyes and get a good break on the ball,” Green said. “After I caught it, my teammates did a great job blocking all the way down the field giving me a clear route to take.”

Finding themselves down 14-0 early in the second quarter, Mechanicsville was able to settle down and nearly connected on several big-play opportunities that could have shifted the complexion of the game just before halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, Atlee looked poised to take a commanding lead in the contest. The team did just that, going on a methodical 10-play drive that started deep within Mustang territory. The effort culminated with a 35-yard field goal by kicker Zach Tschantre, eating up much of the third-quarter clock in the process.

“That is a great feeling when you are able to control the ball like that,” said Atlee Coach Matt Gray. “I give a lot of credit to the linemen up front.”