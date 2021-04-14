Randolph-Macon men fall in close ODAC quarterfinal

“Their coach came over and apologized before overtime for asking for a card,” Laux explained. “He was asking for a yellow card. He wasn’t asking for a red card. He was beyond shocked that a red card was shown for that tackle. I think it was a yellow-card tackle. I think it’s a textbook tactical foul that stops a counter-attack.”

Now down two in the extra session, it would be Nzekwe who would score the golden goal, and end the Yellow Jacket season, Ardinger with the assist from the left corner.

Guilford would advance all the way to the ODAC championship game, where it fell 5-1 to Lynchburg, who won the title as a No. 4 seed. As for Randolph-Macon, after a condensed make-up season, it’s a condensed offseason to get ready for what will hopefully be a full regular season of play this fall.

“We got so many reps for our guys in training. Our guys got exposed to college soccer for a much longer period of time,” Laux said, reflecting on trying to use this unusual spring to his team’s advantage. Laux also noted two players who went down to ACL injuries in January, which jeopardize their availability come autumn.