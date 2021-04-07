 Skip to main content
Randolph-Macon men's volleyball team makes history
Randolph-Macon men's volleyball team makes history

Randolph-Macon’s men’s volleyball team is only three years old, but the toddler program among the college’s varsity sports reached an important milestone by reaching the postseason for the first time.

The Yellow Jacket men, which compete in the Continental Volleyball Conference rather than the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, earned a berth in the CVC quarterfinals after closing their regular season with a hard-fought loss at Southern Virginia.

They traveled to Rutgers-Newark Saturday, giving the Scarlet Raiders quite a fight in the first two sets 25-22, 25-23 before fading in the third in a 25-15 loss.

Despite the sweep, the year and playoff experience have been good for the team.

“We were just very appreciative and grateful to be able to even have this season and to be able to play,” said Randolph-Macon head coach Jared Horrigan. “It's good memories. We made program history this year with making playoffs. So that was a big win in our book and a big goal that we set out ourselves for this season here and we accomplished it – so no complaints there.”

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.

Correction

The print edition of this story incorrectly referred to the Randolph-Macon men's volleyball team as the basketball team in its lead paragraph. We regret the error.

