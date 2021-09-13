Randolph-Macon uses aerial attack to whip Catholic

For an encore, the next drive featured Heuchan finding Dallas Holmes over the middle on a 17-yard pass. The ball was punched out of his hands by James Campione, but it bounced off the turf back into Holmes’ possession, and he raced the final 63 yards for what ended up being an 85-yard touchdown.

Egbers threw for 230 yards, Heuchan for 213. On the afternoon, the Yellow Jackets amassed 694 yards of total offense on 69 plays, an average of 10.1 yards per play. DeLeon, who now leads the ODAC in rushing with 229 yards, ended with 106 on the ground Saturday, his second 100-yard performance of the young season.

“I came in at halftime and told the older guys, if you guys care about your teammates and want them to play, let’s take care of business so we don’t get into a deal where this is a game in the fourth quarter,” Arruza explained when asked about the decision to liberally substitute on both sides of the ball late in the third period.

“It was good to get evaluation on some guys, it was good to get some guys some game experience,” Arruza said. “We’re going to need for some of those guys to play for us down the stretch.”