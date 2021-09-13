Randolph-Macon uses aerial attack to whip Catholic

ASHLAND – Throughout his 18-year tenure as head coach of Randolph-Macon’s football team, Pedro Arruza has fielded teams known for their toughness, featuring a grinding offense that wears down opponents and chews up the clock.
But now, you can add “field stretchers” to their resume, as the Yellow Jackets scored on passing plays of 70, 59, 94 and 85 yards to rout the Catholic University Cardinals 62-10 on Saturday in front of a packed house at Day Field. Randolph-Macon moves to 2-0 as they prepare for Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play, which begins next week at Bridgewater.
“It looked like we gave good effort. We still made some pretty big mistakes,” Yellow Jackets head coach Pedro Arruza noted. “We’ve obviously got a lot of things to clean up.”
A major reason why Arruza became the winningest coach in Randolph-Macon history Saturday with 106 wins – surpassing the late Ted Keller – is his ability to stay laser focused on the bigger picture. For the second straight week, starting quarterback Presley Egbers threw an interception in the red zone. A Kyle Ringley interception on the second play of the third quarter was negated by an offside penalty.
The Cardinals proceeded to drive for a field goal to cut the 28-7 halftime margin to 28-10. It seems inconsequential to many looking back, but a similar situation against top Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes down the road, beginning Saturday at Bridgewater, could be costly.
But no one can blame the Yellow Jacket faithful for beaming with pride as Egbers passed for three touchdowns, including a perfectly executed 59-yard screen pass to ODAC Offensive Player of The Week Justin DeLeon (Powhatan) to extend the lead to 35-10 midway through the third period. After DeLeon scored on a one-yard run to begin the game, Egbers connected with the speedy David Wallis on a 70-yard strike for a 14-0 advantage less than 10 minutes into the contest.
Catholic quarterback Madden Lowe, who threw five touchdown passes in the Cardinals’ opening win over McDaniel, found Preston Jeffrey on the first play of the second period for a 17-yard touchdown reception. But Randolph-Macon (2-0) answered with an 11-play drive, capped by an Egbers pass to Holden Hodge for a score. Then, just before halftime, DeLeon raced 10 yards into the end zone to put the lead at 21 at intermission.
After an Owen Arruza interception at the Catholic 33 with 5:52 left in the third quarter, Coach Arruza switched to Brecht Heuchan under center. The first five play calls were passes to move the Yellow Jackets into the red zone, where tailback Kwesi Clarke scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 10-yard run.
After the Cardinals were stopped on fourth down at the Randolph-Macon 5, Huechan, on second down unloaded a bomb to Zach Bowman, who beat two Catholic defenders for a 94-yard touchdown, the longest for Randolph-Macon since a 95-yard touchdown pass from John Buehler to Jeff Hutchinson in the 1976 version of “The Game” against Hampden-Sydney.
For an encore, the next drive featured Heuchan finding Dallas Holmes over the middle on a 17-yard pass. The ball was punched out of his hands by James Campione, but it bounced off the turf back into Holmes’ possession, and he raced the final 63 yards for what ended up being an 85-yard touchdown.
Egbers threw for 230 yards, Heuchan for 213. On the afternoon, the Yellow Jackets amassed 694 yards of total offense on 69 plays, an average of 10.1 yards per play. DeLeon, who now leads the ODAC in rushing with 229 yards, ended with 106 on the ground Saturday, his second 100-yard performance of the young season.
“I came in at halftime and told the older guys, if you guys care about your teammates and want them to play, let’s take care of business so we don’t get into a deal where this is a game in the fourth quarter,” Arruza explained when asked about the decision to liberally substitute on both sides of the ball late in the third period.
“It was good to get evaluation on some guys, it was good to get some guys some game experience,” Arruza said. “We’re going to need for some of those guys to play for us down the stretch.”
The defense held Catholic to 30 rushing yards, and, while Lowe threw for 290 yards, many of his 33 completions were kept in front of the secondary, limiting the Cardinals’ big play ability.
Next, it is a battle of the last two conference champions. The last time Randolph-Macon traveled to Bridgewater in November, 2019, they lost what was the de facto ODAC championship game. The Yellow Jackets won the title in the abbreviated 2020 season held last spring.
When asked if the team might get overconfident after Saturday’s win, the head coach noted his solution.
“I don’t think that’s going to be a problem,” Arruza said. “I’m going to take care of that tomorrow (Sunday).”
