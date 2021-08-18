Rockville 12-u teams fall short in Cal Ripken World Series

Two Rockville 12-under baseball teams saw their dreams of a World Series championship dashed last week after both fell short in their respective Cal Ripken championships.

Rockville’s 12-u Majors 60 team, playing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida reached championship bracket semifinals after finished second in its pool with a 3-1 record.

The team began the championship bracket with an 8-1 win over Bunker Hill (Indiana), but was eliminated by of the host teams, Palm Beach Gardens National 2-1 Friday. That team fell to a team from Owensboro, Kentucky, the only other team to beat Rockville in the tournament.