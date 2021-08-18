 Skip to main content
Rockville 12-u teams fall short in Cal Ripken World Series
Rockville3.jpeg
Hannah Fournier

Two Rockville 12-under baseball teams saw their dreams of a World Series championship dashed last week after both fell short in their respective Cal Ripken championships.

Rockville’s 12-u Majors 60 team, playing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida reached championship bracket semifinals after finished second in its pool with a 3-1 record.

The team began the championship bracket with an 8-1 win over Bunker Hill (Indiana), but was eliminated by of the host teams, Palm Beach Gardens National 2-1 Friday. That team fell to a team from Owensboro, Kentucky, the only other team to beat Rockville in the tournament.

The Rockville 12-u Majors 70 team went 0-4 in pool play in its tournament in Branson Missouri. It fell to New Jersey 8-6 in the Iron Bracket Wednesday.

