Rockville teams begin Cal Ripkin World Series runs

Two teams of Rockville 12-and-unders began play in their respective Cal Ripken World Series last week.

One team in participating in the 12u Majors 70 World Series in Branson, Missouri, while the other is playing in the 12u Majors 60 World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Rockville’s Majors 60 team has struggled through a rainy weekend in Florida that has complicated its schedule, but it did earn a 10-0 win over tournament host Palm Beach Gardens-American Saturday.

The Majors 60 team next faced Owensboro, a team atop their pool standings with two wins – a 9-2 win over Hanford Saturday and an 8-5 win over Kennewick Sunday. The Rockville-Owensboro game took place Monday after this edition went to press. Rockville was supposed to face Hanford Tuesday and Kennewick on the final day of pool play Wednesday.

Depending on its finish in pool play, Rockville would advance to either the championship bracket or the Iron Man bracket, with games beginning Thursday.

Rockville’s Majors 70 team got off to a rocky start in its World Series in Branson. The team fell to Middle Atlantic 8-4 in its first game of pool play Saturday and to New England 11-1 in its second game Sunday.