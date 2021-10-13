Sahnow, Hawks battle; corral Mustangs

Both teams scored a touchdown in the final three minutes of the first half. Hanover got on the board first on a 15-yard run by Sahnow with 3:09 left in the half, but Harrington’s kick went astray. Mechanicsville quarterback Jordan Callahan scored from 12-yards out with 49 seconds to go before intermission. Richman’s kick made it 20-14.

Hanover struck first early in the second half with Sahnow’s 21-yard scoring run. Harrington’s kick made it 27-14, but the Mustangs were done fighting.

Callahan scored on a 2-yard run with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter and Colby Messe scored on an 11-yard run with 6:42 remaining in the game. Richman’s aim was true on both point-afters, putting the Mustangs on top 28-27.

The Hawks had to work fast to respond, else the clock turn against them. Sahnow wasn’t rattled.

“I think that’s just my character. That’s who I am,” Sahnow said. “[Hanover head coach Sam Rogers] was on the sidelines trying to talk to me, to keep me calm. I thought I was already calm. I was trying to keep everybody else calm because if I’m panicking then they’re going to panic.”