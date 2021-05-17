Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win: Patrick Henry, Atlee baseball teams get first victories of season

ASHLAND – Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, or vice versa.

In a county with strong baseball tradition, it is not difficult to see all four Hanover high school baseball teams beat up on one another. So far this season, Hanover and Mechanicsville have been doing most of the beating. Atlee and Patrick Henry had been doing all of the getting beaten.

That changed last week when both the Patriots and Raiders each picked up their first victory.

Patrick Henry got into the win column first with an 9-4 win over the Mustangs on May 11. The Patriots benefitted from 16 gimmes from the Mechanicsville pitching staff.

“Thirteen base on balls and three hit batters – and three hits. That scored nine runs,” said Patrick Henry head baseball coach Sam Hart. “That helped us out. We had some good at-bats. We had a lot of traffic through the bases by being selective in the (strike) zone.”

While the platoon of Mechanicsville pitchers struggled – only two of the five, starter Brett Allen and closer Cole Nicely, kept the Patriots they faced from reaching home – Patrick Henry’s two pitchers, starter Eoin Rossman and close Patrick Brizendine – both turned in strong performances.