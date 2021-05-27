Tough Atlee, Hawk scrap ends in 0-0 draw

Both teams also had their share of shots just off target.

“We were peppering them the first half pretty bad,” Tavares said. “Mainly we were just not even getting them on target.”

But some were on target, and there were plenty of balls that were near misses – even in the two five-minute overtime periods that followed regulation. Both teams had hard shots toward goal that went just a bit wide.

The action see-sawed throughout the night. Sometimes Hanover seemed in control, sometimes Atlee.

“We were dominant in certain parts of the game, but I think in the second half was it was even,” Tavares said. “Right in through overtime it was even. We might have had a slighter edge, but still, I would not call either side dominant.”

Tavares said both sides had their chances, but excitement may have prevented either team from making good on them.

“Where we faltered yesterday was, again, shots on target,” Tavares said. “I think the excitement of the game, and knowing that we were knocking on the door, we just couldn't get the more precise shots on goal.