Weaknesses evident in R-MC win over Guilford

The Yellow Jackets earned seven corners in each half, but 14 chances yielded no goals. To give Randolph-Macon more peace of mind, less than a minute after coming in as substitutes, Lora Bertram fed Riley Russ, who fired a shot into the net for the 2-0 lead.

On the afternoon, Randolph-Macon had 26 shots to Guilford’s two. The Quakers never earned a corner. Franken ended with 10 saves for Guilford, while Abby Cook, who was in goal in the first half for the Yellow Jackets, earned the victory and had the only Randolph-Macon save of the day.

The Yellow Jackets scored 12 goals in their last seven contests, going 4-3 during that span. But five goals were in their win over Randolph on Oct. 13, and those three defeats were all by shutout.

“Anything can happen in this last week,” Howell said when asked about the final week of the regular season. “Everybody is jockeying for position in the ODAC. No matter what happens for us, we’re going to end up in the first round playing a really good team.”

Two good teams are left on the calendar as the Yellow Jackets go to Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday evening, then host Washington and Lee Saturday at 11 a.m. at Nunnally Field.