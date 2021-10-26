Weaknesses evident in R-MC win over Guilford

ASHLAND — An old saying reminds us that we should not let opportunity pass us by.
That is the No. 1 thought in the minds of each member of Randolph-Macon women’s soccer as they embark on the final week of the regular season.
After defeating Guilford Saturday on Nunnally Field 2-0 to move back into sixth place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, head coach Jay Howell, while pleased with the victory, pointed to how the match exposed an ongoing issue with his team — one that could cost them dearly down the stretch.
“We created a lot of opportunities. We created a lot of corner kicks by creating good spots,” Howell noted. “We continue to struggle a bit on finishing off our opportunities.”
As it unfolded — especially in the second half — the match felt like the final score should have been 4-0, or 5-0. The Yellow Jackets (8-7, 4-3 ODAC) held the Quakers to two shots in the first half, and none in the second. The final 45 minutes unveiled a constant narrative of the Quakers trying to clear the ball past midfield, only to find the Yellow Jackets bringing it right back into the offensive zone.
But as Howell noted, Randolph-Macon created tons of scoring opportunities, but only connected twice. In the 16th minute, Leah Conrad squirted the ball into the box to Olivia Owens, who, as she was heading to the turf, used the left foot to send the ball past Guilford goalkeeper Ady Franken for a 1-0 advantage.
The Yellow Jackets earned seven corners in each half, but 14 chances yielded no goals. To give Randolph-Macon more peace of mind, less than a minute after coming in as substitutes, Lora Bertram fed Riley Russ, who fired a shot into the net for the 2-0 lead.
On the afternoon, Randolph-Macon had 26 shots to Guilford’s two. The Quakers never earned a corner. Franken ended with 10 saves for Guilford, while Abby Cook, who was in goal in the first half for the Yellow Jackets, earned the victory and had the only Randolph-Macon save of the day.
The Yellow Jackets scored 12 goals in their last seven contests, going 4-3 during that span. But five goals were in their win over Randolph on Oct. 13, and those three defeats were all by shutout.
“Anything can happen in this last week,” Howell said when asked about the final week of the regular season. “Everybody is jockeying for position in the ODAC. No matter what happens for us, we’re going to end up in the first round playing a really good team.”
Two good teams are left on the calendar as the Yellow Jackets go to Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday evening, then host Washington and Lee Saturday at 11 a.m. at Nunnally Field.
The Marlins enter the week tied for first with Lynchburg with 21 points, with Bridgewater in third with 20. Washington and Lee is in fourth place at 17 points, followed by Shenandoah at 16 and Randolph-Macon at 15. The top eight teams advance to the ODAC championship quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Two wins this week, and Randolph-Macon could vault into the top four in the standings, giving them hosting privileges in the quarterfinals. But to do it, they’ll need to start seizing the day and become the ODAC’s most opportunistic team.
