Weather can’t put chill on hot Patriot team

MECHANICSVILLE – Rain. Yes, much rain.
Cold. Yes, again. High 30s cold.
A bit of wind, too.
Hey, does high school football in February get any better than that?
Maybe not, if you’re the Patrick Henry Patriots, who began the second year of the Ken Wakefield-era with a bang.
Not so much, though, if you’re their counterparts from Atlee who came out on the short end of a 25-0 verdict Friday night in the coronavirus-delayed season opener for both teams on the Raiders’ home turf in eastern Hanover County.
“Honestly, we’ve been preparing for this since day one,” said Jayden Mines, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore whose quickness, speed and craftiness despite the conditions resulted in two touchdowns.
“We’ve been out there until 7 at night, freezing, raining, snow on the ground, mud, everything.
“This [the game-time weather] really doesn’t faze us.”
The Patriots, 10-4 and a Class 4 state semifinalist last year, jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and maintained the momentum.
After Shamar Williams returned the opening kickoff 15 yards, they traveled 67 yards on eight plays, the last a 31-yard Jordan Allen-to-Zeik Williams connection at 7:41.
The drive, which featured a quarterback keeper by Allen, quick hitters by Mines, a power up the gut by 6-0, 225-pound Michael Terrel, and Allen’s 3-for-3 passing accuracy, set the tone for the evening.
“I’m pleased with us doing the basics well,” Wakefield said. “We practiced for these conditions. What we practiced, we executed in the game.
“Atlee’s a good football team. They have some great skill players. Our kids responded. Our defense stood up and made plays when we needed to.”
The Patriots’ next drive began when Nick Sikkar recovered a fumble on the Raiders’ 20.
Four plays later, Terrel followed his offensive linemen through the center of the home team’s defense for a 5-yard TD run at 5:41.
Mines scored next midway through the second period on a 22-yard run to close a four-play, 62-yard drive that included back-to-back completions (for 31 and 9 yards) from Allen to Williams.
Mines got the call on 23 Blast. After lining up on the right, he sprinted left, took Allen’s handoff, found the lane clogged, switched direction, headed toward the pylon, and leapt across the plane of the goal line with no room to spare.
“I’m looking left, but I ran into my own lineman,” Mines said. “I reversed field because everybody had overrun me. I knew the corner on the right loves to cut, so I had to jump over him.”
Mines’ final TD, at 0:29 of the third quarter, came from 14 yards out, also on 23 Blast.
While the Patriots, No. 10 in the preseason Times-Dispatch Top 10, were putting four touchdowns on the board, their defense, a base 3-4 played passionately and relentlessly, held Atlee at bay throughout.
“We knew their offensive scheme and shifted to their strengths,” said Christian Berry, a 6-2, 215-pound junior inside linebacker. “We were prepared. That’s what separates us.”
