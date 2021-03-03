Weather can’t put chill on hot Patriot team

The drive, which featured a quarterback keeper by Allen, quick hitters by Mines, a power up the gut by 6-0, 225-pound Michael Terrel, and Allen’s 3-for-3 passing accuracy, set the tone for the evening.

“I’m pleased with us doing the basics well,” Wakefield said. “We practiced for these conditions. What we practiced, we executed in the game.

“Atlee’s a good football team. They have some great skill players. Our kids responded. Our defense stood up and made plays when we needed to.”

The Patriots’ next drive began when Nick Sikkar recovered a fumble on the Raiders’ 20.

Four plays later, Terrel followed his offensive linemen through the center of the home team’s defense for a 5-yard TD run at 5:41.

Mines scored next midway through the second period on a 22-yard run to close a four-play, 62-yard drive that included back-to-back completions (for 31 and 9 yards) from Allen to Williams.

Mines got the call on 23 Blast. After lining up on the right, he sprinted left, took Allen’s handoff, found the lane clogged, switched direction, headed toward the pylon, and leapt across the plane of the goal line with no room to spare.