Yellow Jacket field hockey bounces back after loss to Johns Hopkins

ASHLAND – The past week for Randolph-Macon field hockey was the definitive study in contrasts.

Wednesday night, they hosted the No. 2 Division III team in America, Johns Hopkins. Saturday, they welcomed Meredith College, a first-year program from Raleigh, North Carolina.

As expected, the Yellow Jackets struggled against the Blue Jays, falling 6-0, then bounced back to defeat the Avenging Angels 9-0 as nine different players scored for Randolph-Macon (4-3).

As Meredith aspires to be Randolph-Macon, the Yellow Jackets aspire to be Johns Hopkins.

“You cannot know who you are without playing the best. We will always play a competitive schedule, and we always take the field expecting to win,” said Yellow Jacket head coach Jess Weiss.

Indeed, there were positive takeaways from the Johns Hopkins loss. Randolph-Macon allowed a potent Blue Jay offense only three shots in the first period. A four-minute stretch midway through the second period netted Johns Hopkins three goals, including two from Liz Falterer 30 seconds apart. The Blue Jays average nearly four goals per contest.