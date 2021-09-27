Yellow Jacket field hockey bounces back after loss to Johns Hopkins

ASHLAND – The past week for Randolph-Macon field hockey was the definitive study in contrasts.
Wednesday night, they hosted the No. 2 Division III team in America, Johns Hopkins. Saturday, they welcomed Meredith College, a first-year program from Raleigh, North Carolina.
As expected, the Yellow Jackets struggled against the Blue Jays, falling 6-0, then bounced back to defeat the Avenging Angels 9-0 as nine different players scored for Randolph-Macon (4-3).
As Meredith aspires to be Randolph-Macon, the Yellow Jackets aspire to be Johns Hopkins.
“You cannot know who you are without playing the best. We will always play a competitive schedule, and we always take the field expecting to win,” said Yellow Jacket head coach Jess Weiss.
Indeed, there were positive takeaways from the Johns Hopkins loss. Randolph-Macon allowed a potent Blue Jay offense only three shots in the first period. A four-minute stretch midway through the second period netted Johns Hopkins three goals, including two from Liz Falterer 30 seconds apart. The Blue Jays average nearly four goals per contest.
“I told the women that, save that 3:50 stretch, it’s 1-0,” Weiss recalled. “We made (halftime) adjustments and held them to two shots in the third (quarter).”
The Blue Jays scored once in each period of the second half, earning 13 corners in the match to just one for Randolph-Macon. Gatlin Snyder had 20 saves in goal for the Yellow Jackets.
Saturday saw Randolph-Macon score seven first-half goals in their victory over Meredith. Leading goal scorer Maria-Teresa Ambrogi-Torres found the goal just 16 seconds into the contest. She leads the Yellow Jackets with seven goals and will be counted upon as they finish their latest homestand hosting Mary Washington Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We scrimmaged them before the season,” Weiss said of the Eagles, who enter on a three-game winning streak. “It’s become a great battle in Central Virginia.”
It’s also their final non-conference affair, as Old Dominion Athletic Conference play begins Saturday at Shenandoah, who lost to Johns Hopkins 4-1 and defeated Mary Washington 5-4 earlier this month.
