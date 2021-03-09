Yellow Jackets begin campaign for ODAC tournament title

This year, the NCAA Division III basketball tournament has fewer slots than in normal years – and only one of those is an at-large bid. The only way a team can count on getting in is by winning its respective conference tournament.

For Randolph-Macon, that means winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets took their first step toward that goal Saturday with an 80-49 ODAC quarterfinal win at Bridgewater.

Randolph-Macon advanced to the ODAC semifinals. The Yellow Jackets travel to Roanoke today at 5 p.m.

Such a dominant win was impressive given the fact that two Randolph-Macon starters, Daniel Funderburg and Josh Talbert, were out with injuries. Their absence gave other players such as Ben Cerrato – in his first start for the Yellow Jackets – a chance to step up.

“It was next man up,” said Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel. “I love how Ben Serrato played, particularly in that second half. . . . Daniel Mbangue got close to that double-double mark.”

In all, three Yellow Jackets just missed double-doubles. Buzz Anthony led all scorers with 23 points. He also had eight assists. Miles Mallory scored 11 points with eight rebounds. Mbangue finished with 10 rebounds and eight points.