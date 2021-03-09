Yellow Jackets begin campaign for ODAC tournament title

This year, the NCAA Division III basketball tournament has fewer slots than in normal years – and only one of those is an at-large bid. The only way a team can count on getting in is by winning its respective conference tournament.
For Randolph-Macon, that means winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. The Yellow Jackets took their first step toward that goal Saturday with an 80-49 ODAC quarterfinal win at Bridgewater.
Randolph-Macon advanced to the ODAC semifinals. The Yellow Jackets travel to Roanoke today at 5 p.m.
Such a dominant win was impressive given the fact that two Randolph-Macon starters, Daniel Funderburg and Josh Talbert, were out with injuries. Their absence gave other players such as Ben Cerrato – in his first start for the Yellow Jackets – a chance to step up.
“It was next man up,” said Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel. “I love how Ben Serrato played, particularly in that second half. . . . Daniel Mbangue got close to that double-double mark.”
In all, three Yellow Jackets just missed double-doubles. Buzz Anthony led all scorers with 23 points. He also had eight assists. Miles Mallory scored 11 points with eight rebounds. Mbangue finished with 10 rebounds and eight points.
Other standout performances include Cerrato’s 14 points and Ian Robertson’s nine rebounds.
Andy Pack led the Eagles with 17 points. David Oliveras added 10.
While the Yellow Jackets led throughout, they struggled at times, especially in the paint, which Bridgewater defended well.
“They did a really good job. I thought they defended the paint well,” Merkel said. “We did score 50 paint points, but it wasn’t necessarily going to be the post-up variety. It was going to be those drives, those second and third drives.
“Some of it is reminding guys that if we don’t have that good position in there, to just keep going inside-out. I thought we stampeded or drove some close-outs very well. But they’ve got some big, physical guys, so I don’t know if that was our best area of attack.”
As the Yellow Jackets prepare for their semifinal matchup with Roanoke, one theme is at the forefront of Merkel’s mind.
“Who can be at their best when their best is needed,” Merkel said.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.