Yellow Jackets cool off Red Devils in football opener

It stayed that way until the Yellow Jackets found their footing, first defensively, then, with 4:16 left in the half, the offense got in gear. A 10-play, 63-yard drive kick started by a 30-yard pitch-and-catch from Presley Egbers to Holden Hodge ended when, with time running out, Egbers calmly waited out the Dickinson rush, giving Hunt time to position himself at the front pylon of the end zone and catch a 5-yard pass to cut the deficit to 14-10 with nine seconds remaining.

“What it came down to was better execution,” said Yellow Jacket head coach Pedro Arruza when asked about the gradual improvement of the offensive line. “The kids played hard. They were dialed in and wanted to do well.”

Having won the coin toss and deferring to the second half, a perfect storm arose against Dickinson, as the Yellow Jackets began to wear down the less-experienced Red Devils, opening the third quarter with a 12-play drive covering 84 yards and taking 6:38 off the clock, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Hodge to retake the lead at 17-14.