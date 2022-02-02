Yellow Jackets don’t let loss cramp their style

Washington & Lee would extend the margin heading to halftime as Randolph-Macon made just 4-of-18 shots from the floor in the second stanza. Compounding the issue was the Yellow Jackets’ inability to create free throw opportunities, earning none in the first half.

Down 36-24 heading into the third period, Randolph-Macon had to better incorporate forward Aimee DeBell into the offense, who scored her only two points of the first half just before intermission. The senior hit two short jumpers early in the period, followed by a Catherine Kagey reverse layup to cut the deficit to 36-30. DeBell shaved the margin to five with a pair of free throws midway through the quarter.

While Washington and Lee struggled in their shooting game, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t take full advantage, as the Generals scored six points in the final 55 seconds of the frame, returning their lead to double digits at 45-35.

Many teams would wilt at this point. Instead, Burke’s ballers started climbing the mountain again, as DeBell, again, scored the first four points of the period. Kate Groninger answered with a layup for a 49-39 Washington and Lee lead with 7:18 remaining. They would be the Generals’ last points for the next five-plus minutes.