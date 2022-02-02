Yellow Jackets don’t let loss cramp their style

ASHLAND — Understanding that the global pandemic had a hand in this statistic, it’s still very impressive.
Up until Wednesday night, Randolph-Macon women’s basketball coach Lindsey Burke hadn’t lost an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game. Her Yellow Jackets were 8-0 this season when they took the floor to battle fellow 8-0 Washington and Lee. And from the start, the game, for the home team, was played on an uphill incline.
Down by 12 at halftime, and 10 after three periods, Randolph-Macon found a way to have not one, but two chances to force overtime before falling 52-49 in a game that felt more like a playoff game than a regular season affair.
Hurting the Yellow Jacket cause? Abysmal shooting in the lane in the first half, watching shot after shot bounce off the rim and into the arms of a waiting General defender.
“The game probably would’ve been better had we made a few of those in the first half,” Burke said, giving Washington and Lee credit for their performance. “We’re going to use this as a learning experience. I’m sure we will see them again down the line.”
One important factor in the contest was, even with the level of physicality overall, the officials were allowing play, not calling the first foul of the game until 2:02 left in the first period, when the Generals hit two free throws for a 13-8 lead. Freshman Juliana Park’s two 3-pointers late in the quarter cut their deficit to 18-14 after one.
Washington & Lee would extend the margin heading to halftime as Randolph-Macon made just 4-of-18 shots from the floor in the second stanza. Compounding the issue was the Yellow Jackets’ inability to create free throw opportunities, earning none in the first half.
Down 36-24 heading into the third period, Randolph-Macon had to better incorporate forward Aimee DeBell into the offense, who scored her only two points of the first half just before intermission. The senior hit two short jumpers early in the period, followed by a Catherine Kagey reverse layup to cut the deficit to 36-30. DeBell shaved the margin to five with a pair of free throws midway through the quarter.
While Washington and Lee struggled in their shooting game, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t take full advantage, as the Generals scored six points in the final 55 seconds of the frame, returning their lead to double digits at 45-35.
Many teams would wilt at this point. Instead, Burke’s ballers started climbing the mountain again, as DeBell, again, scored the first four points of the period. Kate Groninger answered with a layup for a 49-39 Washington and Lee lead with 7:18 remaining. They would be the Generals’ last points for the next five-plus minutes.
Cheridan Hatfield scored two layups, the second off a Becca Anthony steal with 4:11 to play to draw Randolph-Macon within four at 49-45. By then, the momentum had, for the first time in the game, switched to the Yellow Jackets’ side. An Anthony shot banked hard off the glass into the basket 34 seconds later to make it 49-47.
Groninger, who scored eight points on the night, nailed a critical triple to end the 8-0 Yellow Jacket run with just over two minutes to play. It was 52-47, and time for Randolph-Macon to, in the immortal words of Kate Bush, go running up that hill one final time.
“I was happy to see our fight,” Burke acknowledged. “We go down 12 at halftime, we dig ourselves out a little bit.”
Kagey was fouled with :55 left and hit a pair at the line to make it a three-point game. The Generals milked the clock, missed a shot, and Randolph-Macon rebounded the ball and immediately called timeout to set up a play in the front court to send the game to overtime.
Park launched a trey with nine seconds left, missed, got her own rebound, and called timeout, giving Burke one last opportunity to scheme a game-extending shot. Anthony got open at the top of the key, but her launch at the horn, like so many shots early in the game, bounced off the rim and away from the net. The Generals erupted in celebration, taking first place exclusively in the ODAC at 9-0, while the Yellow Jackets moved to 8-1.
“We got great looks at the basket,” Burke said when asked about the final two plays. “We’ll be better because of that. In more situations like that, I know we’ll be ready to hit them.”
DeBell led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, while Park had 11, Kagey scored 10, while Hatfield and Anthony each had seven.
There was no letdown from Randolph-Macon from the loss as they traveled to Ferrum Saturday. After allowing the Panthers to score 24 points in a fast-paced first period which saw the Yellow Jackets trailing by four, the defense stiffened, and Ferrum scored just five points in the second quarter, then only four in the third as Randolph-Macon ran away with a 67-47 triumph.
The Panthers made just 2-of-14 shots in the second period, and only 2-of-10 in the third. Up 35-29 at the half, the Yellow Jackets (11-4, 9-1 ODAC) began the second half on an 8-0 run. At one point, Randolph-Macon outscored Ferrum 44-11 over a span of 23:05.
This is a critical week to learn lessons from their loss as the Yellow Jackets host Mary Washington in a rematch of a Nov. 29 affair won by the Eagles in overtime in Fredericksburg, followed by a home game with the remaining unbeaten team in the ODAC: Roanoke, on Friday night.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.