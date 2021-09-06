Yellow Jackets open volleyball season with victory

ASHLAND – Expectations were held close to the vest as Randolph-Macon women’s volleyball team began its 2021 season in Crenshaw Gymnasium hosting Mary Washington Wednesday morning. For good reason.

The Yellow Jackets managed to complete a 13-game season in the early spring, finishing sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and placing runner-up in the conference tournament to Washington and Lee. Meanwhile, the Eagles took the court for their first competitive match in nearly 22 months.

It would be Randolph-Macon who picked up where they left off, storming through the first two sets with offensive precision at midseason form as the Yellow Jackets swept the Eagles 25-15, 25-13, 25-22.

Madison Warlick and Sydney Koch, two seniors, each registered nine kills as Randolph-Macon hit .500 in the first set with 13 total kills.

The second set was highlighted by a service run from Warlick, turning a 2-2 tie into a blistering 10-2 advantage, as Koch and company turned in a .400 kill percentage.

“Our biggest thing was staying consistent,” Koch said. “There were a lot of nerves. We have five new freshmen, so we looked to stay calm and build on that.”