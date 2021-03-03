Yellow Jackets power to win over Guilford

ASHLAND – It didn’t matter that a steady rain hugged Day Field on the campus of Randolph-Macon College Friday night. After a 461-day wait since their last football game, the Yellow Jackets hit the field and took no prisoners.
Aided greatly by a mistake-prone Guilford squad, Randolph-Macon took an early lead and steadily built upon it, pasting the Quakers 44-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both teams in a truncated Spring 2021 season that serves as a replacement for the Fall 2020 regular season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victory, the fifth in a row against Guilford, was powered by five successful trips to the red zone and two long touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Presley Egbers to fellow sophomore wide receiver Zach Bowman.
“That was the first time that we’d tackled anybody since the end of the 2019 season,” said Randolph-Macon head football coach Pedro Arruza. “We’re cautious right now about what to do with our players from the standpoint of how much tackling we’ve done. It’s been a challenge. We’ve tried to do what we can given the circumstances.”
The Yellow Jackets have spent minimal time in traditional practice form in any sense. For months, their meetings and sessions were courtesy of Zoom. Their workouts were mostly individual. The responsibility to be ready for such an unusual season rested more with the individual player more than ever before.
Randolph-Macon (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) wasted no time pouncing on Guilford miscues, recovering a fumble on the Quakers’ opening possession at the 35. Egbers, who accounted for four Yellow Jacket touchdowns, threw the first of three passes for scores with a scrambling 12-yard dart to Joseph Marinella for his first career catch and score.
A muffed punt by Guilford to conclude their next possession placed the Yellow Jackets back in the red zone. Gavin Stone would nail a 35-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
That set the stage for the decisive second period, where the Yellow Jackets found paydirt three times, the first an Egbers seven-yard run followed by a six-yard scamper by Nick Hale. Just before halftime, Egbers found Bowman, draped in coverage in the back of the end zone, who hauled the ball in for a 32-yard score and a 31-0 advantage.
The Quakers were in negative yardage territory for the first half, and ended the game with only 71 total yards as the Yellow Jackets substituted liberally on defense in the second half. The biggest play offensively came on the opening drive of the half when Egbers again found Bowman, this time for a 39-yard strike.
The pass floated, causing Bowman to have to tap one foot with possession in the back of the end zone in front of Birdsong Hall to make sure the catch counted. Two Chris Vidal field goals of 40 and 35 yards completed the Yellow Jacket scoring.
Whereas the skill positions on offense are populated by a who’s who of new starters and players in new positions, plenty of experience is under center with Egbers and along the offensive line, which looked good despite the long layoff.
“We played a lot of guys in every position,” Arruza said, specifically pointing to both lines.
Defensively, it, too, is the men up front who will anchor their effort early in this unusual season. Junior Jacob Hutchinson had a strong performance with two tackles for loss. Seniors Matt Vergara, Tyler DeBerry and Aaron Cox lead the unit. Joel Calkins and Zyreon Jones-Walker, who recovered the Guilford fumble on the opening drive, stood out at linebacker, while Zion Dennis and Stephen Richardson lead a young secondary.
Perhaps most impressive on a soggy evening was the consistency of both kickers, as Vidal connected on both of his field goal tries and an extra point, while Stone was four-for-four on point after tries, also making his one field goal attempt.
The victory was the 100th in the storied career of Arruza, now just five victories shy of the school record held by Ted Keller, Randolph-Macon’s head coach from 1964-1981.
There is a mighty step up in competition this Friday when defending ODAC champion Bridgewater comes to Ashland for a 7 p.m. kick. Bridgewater outlasted Shenandoah 27-21 in their season opener Saturday. Arruza is hoping for a “normal” week, with no distractions, concluding in, again, the honor of running onto the field and competing.
“Our focus is to improve fundamentally, but we’ll be ready to go,” Arruza said.
In the age of coronavirus, that’s not coach speak. That’s the simple truth.
