Yellow Jackets power to win over Guilford

Whereas the skill positions on offense are populated by a who’s who of new starters and players in new positions, plenty of experience is under center with Egbers and along the offensive line, which looked good despite the long layoff.

“We played a lot of guys in every position,” Arruza said, specifically pointing to both lines.

Defensively, it, too, is the men up front who will anchor their effort early in this unusual season. Junior Jacob Hutchinson had a strong performance with two tackles for loss. Seniors Matt Vergara, Tyler DeBerry and Aaron Cox lead the unit. Joel Calkins and Zyreon Jones-Walker, who recovered the Guilford fumble on the opening drive, stood out at linebacker, while Zion Dennis and Stephen Richardson lead a young secondary.

Perhaps most impressive on a soggy evening was the consistency of both kickers, as Vidal connected on both of his field goal tries and an extra point, while Stone was four-for-four on point after tries, also making his one field goal attempt.

The victory was the 100th in the storied career of Arruza, now just five victories shy of the school record held by Ted Keller, Randolph-Macon’s head coach from 1964-1981.