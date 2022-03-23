Yellow Jackets run away with NCAA title

Two years ago, Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball team reached the NCAA Division III Round of 16 before the rest of the tournament was canceled because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Yellow Jackets were undefeated and spent the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, but no tournament was held.

This year, the Yellow Jackets began the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. Other teams had been gunning for them all year but only one — Christopher Newport early in the season — got the better of them, and only did so by a point in overtime.

From that single loss on Nov. 28, Randolph-Macon has been undaunted, amassing victory after victory as the pressure mounted, and ended its season Sunday with a 75-45 victory over Elmhurst in the NCAA Division III championship game in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for its first NCAA national title in school history.

For Yellow Jacket head coach Josh Merkel, there is a touch of melancholy along with the ecstasy of winning the title.

“The end of the season is always like a grieving process because you’ve been with this group every day with the exception of an off day for like five months and then it comes to a crashing halt,” he said when asked if the title felt real yet. “So to end on a positive note … being able to play for the championship, to be able to play for it and to win the last game, it just feels good. I don’t I don’t know about it feeling real or not, real life, but it feels like our efforts were rewarded and I’m feeling very grateful.”

When the postseason started and all room for error was gone, the Yellow Jackets went on a tear. In the closest postseason victory they had — against Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC championship on Feb. 27 — they won by 15 points.

In their NCAA opener against Mitchell on March 4, which the Yellow Jackets won 99-57, the 99 points set a record for the most points in an NCAA tournament game and the 42-point winning margin was the largest winning margin in tournament history. They defeated Babson in the second round by 16 points, UMass-Dartmouth in the Sweet 16 by 23 points, and WPI in the sectional final by 17 points.

When it came to the Final Four, the Yellow Jackets defeated familiar foe Marietta by 18 points. Then came the championship game. Their 30-point winning margin was the largest margin of victory in a Division III championship game and was equaled only by one other championship in any division: UNLV’s 103-73 victory over Duke in the 1990 Division I championship.

The players were still buzzing from excitement after arriving back home in Ashland Sunday.

“I’m doing fantastic, great, just super blessed, super grateful, just happy to be part of all the success and everything that we’ve had,” Talbert said. “I’m at a loss lost for words, honestly. I want to say it’s been amazing this past weekend with family, alumni, friends, teammates. I can’t ask for more. It’s been awesome.”

Talbert scored 18 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 81-63 semifinal win over Marietta Friday. He had a double-double, 15 points and 11 rebounds, with four assists and three steals in the championship game.

Each night in the Final Four, Talbert was one of a quartet of double-figure scorers for Randolph-Macon. In the semifinal, Ian Robertson led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points. He also had seven rebounds. Miles Mallory scored 17 points with eight rebounds, and Buzz Anthony, the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, finished with 12 points and 11 assists. Daniel Mbangue grabbed 10 rebounds.

In the championship game, Anthony finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mallory had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Mbangue finished with 10 points.

While the team was feeling jubilant, another type of season was about to resume with a vengeance.

“Unfortunately, I have class tomorrow. So it’s right back in reality now,” Talbert said.

He was studying for a test.

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.