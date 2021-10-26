Yellow Jackets win in penalty-ridden game

ASHLAND — Reading the scoreboard, and, upon seeing ‘Randolph-Macon 49, Apprentice School 7’, one would think the Yellow Jackets cruised to an easy victory.
But anyone who witnessed Saturday’s game under the lights at Day Field knows that Randolph-Macon did not produce their best effort of the season, and left questions in the minds of fans who still cling to hope for a postseason berth for their Yellow Jackets.
Entering the game, Randolph-Macon (7-1), had committed just 17 penalties in seven games, among the best in the nation. They were called for nine penalties Saturday night, costing them 90 yards. While the game’s outcome was not affected by the infractions, the quality of their final two opponents should force this team to make this performance an anomaly and return to their usual disciplined self.
“You’ve got to give Apprentice some credit. I think their kids were excited to play,” Yellow Jacket head coach Pedro Arruza said. “In fact, I think their guys were more excited to play than maybe our guys were.”
The excitement, and the effort, was there for the Builders (2-5) throughout the game. But they were overmatched in terms of talent, power and speed. Starting quarterback Mason Tatum struggled in the first half and was pulled for Grant Swanger in the second half, who led Apprentice to its lone touchdown drive to start the third period, driving 75 yards in eight plays, sparked by a pass to Nick Pierce for 28 yards to the Yellow Jacket 6. Two plays later, Keshaun Williams scored from 4 yards out.
Randolph-Macon built its 28-0 halftime lead via power. On the first play from scrimmage, Justin DeLeon broke free for a 47-yard run to the Builders’ 21. DeLeon finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Five minutes later, Stephen Richardson stepped in front of a Builder receiver to intercept a Tatum pass, returning it 17 yards to the Builders’ 25. DeLeon then ran for 7, 12, 5, and 1 yard for his Old Dominion Athletic Conference leading 12 rushing touchdown of the season.
With 8:35 left in the half, the Yellow Jackets began a slow, sluggish drive at the Builders’ 49. A 15-yard run from DeLeon down to the 10 was called back for holding. Overcoming that, Presley Egbers was able to find an opening over right tackle to hit the end zone untouched on a 3-yard score for a 21-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets got the ball back with 1:36 left, turning on the two-minute drill offense and scoring when Brecht Heuchan found David Wallis for a 22-yard touchdown. The throw was the longest of the night for Randolph-Macon.
After the lone Builder score, the Yellow Jackets answered quickly, thanks to a Kwesi Clarke 57-yard touchdown run, then — after a second Richardson interception near midfield — scoring on a 13-yard rush from Clarke. In less than five minutes, it became 42-7.
The Yellow Jackets rushed for 300 yards, led by DeLeon with 97. With 826 yards in eight games, the Powhatan product is 17th in NCAA Division III in rushing yards. Clarke had 89 yards, while Aaron Acevedo churned out 76, 55 of them on a touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Heuchan went 15-of-24 for 140 yards, but had several uncharacteristic bad passes when compared to his body of work so far. Tyler DeBerry led the defense with five solo tackles.
With Washington and Lee’s win Saturday over Bridgewater, the Generals are one conference win away from taking the title away from the Yellow Jackets. Losses by Catholic and Ferrum this weekend didn’t help their strength of schedule.
All Randolph-Macon can do is, for now, clean up the sloppy play that eerily descended onto the field in the only night game of the season, return to their disciplined style of football, beat their final two opponents impressively, then wait to hear from the NCAA Division III Championship committee.
“I think an at-large at this point is tough. I really do,” Arruza said, discussing the five coveted bids given to teams who do not win their conference title.
With wins over Shenandoah, which plays at Day Field Saturday, and rival Hampden-Sydney, which comes to Ashland on Nov. 13, Randolph-Macon would finish their regular season at 9-1, which would be their fourth nine-win season in six years, a feat never accomplished by the program.
Take away the abbreviated spring season where they went 5-0, and the Yellow Jackets’ last three full seasons (2018, 2019, 2021) would all have nine wins. That has never happened either.
Yellow Jacket fans hope their team turns a corner and gets back to championship-level football when they battle the Hornets at 1 p.m.
