Yellow Jackets win in penalty-ridden game

ASHLAND — Reading the scoreboard, and, upon seeing ‘Randolph-Macon 49, Apprentice School 7’, one would think the Yellow Jackets cruised to an easy victory.

But anyone who witnessed Saturday’s game under the lights at Day Field knows that Randolph-Macon did not produce their best effort of the season, and left questions in the minds of fans who still cling to hope for a postseason berth for their Yellow Jackets.

Entering the game, Randolph-Macon (7-1), had committed just 17 penalties in seven games, among the best in the nation. They were called for nine penalties Saturday night, costing them 90 yards. While the game’s outcome was not affected by the infractions, the quality of their final two opponents should force this team to make this performance an anomaly and return to their usual disciplined self.

“You’ve got to give Apprentice some credit. I think their kids were excited to play,” Yellow Jacket head coach Pedro Arruza said. “In fact, I think their guys were more excited to play than maybe our guys were.”