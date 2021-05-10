Youth get results in first county outdoor track quad of 2021

Atlee junior Jada Foreman took her place as the county’s fastest girl so far, taking both the 100 meters (12.72) and 200 meters (25.80). Holloway led a triumvirate of Hawks to the next three positions in the 200, joined by Joiner and sophomore Emma Sell.

Hanover freshman Jada Oakcrum debuted on the varsity scene by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 18.65, more than two seconds ahead of fellow freshman Joniya Williams of Mechanicsville. Patrick Henry’s Logan Nuckols, known best for her prowess on the basketball court, nipped Atlee freshman Josie Rempe 51.38 to 52.17 for the 300-meter hurdles crown.

Foreman ended the day as a four-time individual winner, taking both the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch). Sell brought the triple jump crown to Hanover with a leap of 29 feet 2-1/2 inches. Sophomore Lora Chandler of Atlee nipped Hanover freshman Macie Zazzaretti for the pole vault victory. Hawks junior Rachael Turner swept the discus and shot put competitions.

On the boys side, Patrick Henry sophomore Shamar Williams swept the 100 and 200 meters in 11.03 and 22.50 respectively. Atlee junior Efe Obrimah finished second in both races, then won the 400 meters by just 0.17 seconds over Jonathan Burnap of Patrick Henry in 53.16.