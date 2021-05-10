Youth get results in first county outdoor track quad of 2021

MECHANICSVILLE – It would have been appropriate for there to be a giant reset button in the middle of Mechanicsville High School’s football field Saturday as, for the first time in two years, county outdoor track and field teams were finally in action.
But what, in past years, was a huge invitational with dozens of teams from around and outside the region became, for 2021, the first “Hanover County Quad.” The headline coming out of the busy evening was that the new generation of track and field standouts were ready for their breakout moment.
All but five individual events were won by underclassmen. One senior, Mechanicsville’s Aaron Thomas, took both the boys long jump (20 feet, 6-1/4 inches) and triple jump (38 feet, 11 inches).
In the girls competition, three seniors were victorious. Atlee’s Rachel Mudd took the 1,600 meters in 5:28.82, just over eight seconds better than runner-up Sierra Puleo of Mechanicsville. The Mustangs’ Kassidy Owens enjoyed a dominant win in the 800 meters, finishing nine seconds ahead of Patrick Henry senior Kali Dennehy with a winning time of 2:34.47.
Hanover senior Khia Holloway bested teammate, and eighth grader, Jaelynn Joiner, for the 400-meter victory, finishing in 1:00.09. Three Patriot juniors rounded out the top five: Bekah Doolittle, Jenna Dyke and Autumn Just.
Atlee junior Jada Foreman took her place as the county’s fastest girl so far, taking both the 100 meters (12.72) and 200 meters (25.80). Holloway led a triumvirate of Hawks to the next three positions in the 200, joined by Joiner and sophomore Emma Sell.
Hanover freshman Jada Oakcrum debuted on the varsity scene by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 18.65, more than two seconds ahead of fellow freshman Joniya Williams of Mechanicsville. Patrick Henry’s Logan Nuckols, known best for her prowess on the basketball court, nipped Atlee freshman Josie Rempe 51.38 to 52.17 for the 300-meter hurdles crown.
Foreman ended the day as a four-time individual winner, taking both the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch). Sell brought the triple jump crown to Hanover with a leap of 29 feet 2-1/2 inches. Sophomore Lora Chandler of Atlee nipped Hanover freshman Macie Zazzaretti for the pole vault victory. Hawks junior Rachael Turner swept the discus and shot put competitions.
On the boys side, Patrick Henry sophomore Shamar Williams swept the 100 and 200 meters in 11.03 and 22.50 respectively. Atlee junior Efe Obrimah finished second in both races, then won the 400 meters by just 0.17 seconds over Jonathan Burnap of Patrick Henry in 53.16.
The distance races belonged to the Patriots, as juniors Alex Davis and Luke Taylor won the 800 and 1,600 meters in times of 2:02.58 and 4:24.54, Davis winning his race by more than six seconds. Taylor returned to take the 3,200 meters, but only by a half-second over teammate Trevor Mason.
Jordan Allen proved he is more than a quarterback, taking both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, winning with times of 16.93 and 42.27, respectively. Christopher DeCambre of Mechanicsville was second in the 300 at 42.56.
Allen’s football teammate Camden Byrd brought Patrick Henry victories in the shot put, tossing 41 feet 10 inches to best Atlee’s Joseph Slade by just over a foot, then defeating Slade by 19 feet in the discus with a throw of 133 feet 10 inches.
The great news is there were positives for all four teams to build on as this most unusual regular season continues. While student athletes will surely seek out results from other regional competitors in preparation for the start of postseason in June, their energy is best spent by simply bettering themselves.
Hanover and Patrick Henry will square off Wednesday while Mechanicsville will travel to face Atlee.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.