Powhatan Fury FC U13/14 girls travel soccer team earns finalist honors

In Sunday’s semifinals, the team defeated SOCA Cville 07 Classic 2-1, then played to a 0-0 halftime score against VYSA in the final before eventually losing 5-0.

Team members are Addison Benge, Addison Wallace, Annabel Yates, Cadence Walton, Ella Chewning, Ellie Lowery, Emily Gibbs, Emmy Bruce, Lindsey Burnet, Meredith Eastwood, Savannah Forkey, Sydney McCracken, Valentina Shultz, Ginny Hayden and Yerilynn Ramirez.

“Not enough can be said towards the desire I saw from every player to succeed and perform to the best of their abilities,” Kaiser said. “By the end of the tournament I think the team as a whole was able to reflect and think about how much they’ve improved and learned from the beginning of the season.”

Their result as finalists in the tournament, Kaiser said, could not have been achieved without the commitment and support of the parents, the club and team manager Cheri Burnet.

“I am so proud of these girls. They have worked hard and really come together as a team,” Burnet said. “They had some tough games during the regular season and it would have been easy to become frustrated, but they remained positive and supportive of each other.