Powhatan Fury U10 boys travel team wins Fall Classic division championship
Powhatan Fury FC’s U10 boys travel soccer team won first place in its bracket of the Boys Travel Capital Fall Classic, held the weekend of Nov. 21 – 22, with an undefeated run in the tournament. From left: Amil Vehab, Christian Helo, Mason Connelly, Ethan King, Tucker Jacobs, Charlie Fountain, Richard Walton, Sawyer Peterson, Noah Lunde, Lief Smartschan, Tristen Hiatt, Brooks Fessler and Jasper Peterson. Back Felipe Helo and Rob Hiatt.

 Contributed photo

With a commanding run of games this past weekend, Powhatan Fury FC’s U10 boys travel soccer team went undefeated to win the championship in the Classic-division tournament of the Strikers Capital Fall Classic.

“It was an impressive showing for this dedicated group of young men,” said U10 boys team manager Jennifer Walton.

On Saturday, Fury shut out FC Richmond Magic 3-0 before routing King George United 13-4. On Sunday, the boys battled the Chesterfield Strikers Elite Grey and won 7-1, then finished off the tournament by defeating Virginia Legacy SC peninsula Wizards 5-1. The Fury U10 boys’ dominant performance in their bracket gave them 37 points through the scoring system.

Prior to the tournament, the U10 boys, who have been playing together for nearly two years now, earned eight wins against one loss in the 2020 fall regular season.

The team is led by head coach Amil Vehab, assistant coaches Rob Hiatt, Felipe Helo and manager Jennifer Walton. On the roster are: Christian Helo, Tristen Hiatt, Ethan King, Richard Walton, Jasper Peterson, Sawyer Peterson, Lief Smartschan, Tucker Jacobs, Noah Lunde, Brooks Fessler, Mason Connelly, and Charlie Fountain.

