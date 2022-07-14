15-year-old Powhatan archer Madelyn Adams continues to ascend

It’s not uncommon for Madelyn Adams to be asked what makes her such a talent with a bow in her hands.

The 15-year-old Powhatan archer has been shooting competitively since she was 11 years old and has competed in the ASA Pro/am circuit for two years, and while she’s consistently gone up against competitors boasting sometimes double the amount of experience, she always seems to find her name among the top of the standings.

While Madelyn gets this question often, even she doesn’t have a concrete answer for them. Perhaps it’s the preternatural ability to focus on the target, maybe it’s the countless hours spent practicing that have given her complete control over the bow in her hands regardless of the shooting angle or unavoidable outside conditions beyond her control. Or maybe it’s simply a combination of all of those factors combined with a love for the sport and a desire to constantly improve. Whatever that “it factor” might be, it’s clear that Madelyn has it.

Madelyn may have a resume of accolades that could span a full page of a newspaper, but those aren’t necessarily the things that matter most to her in the early stages of her career. Right now, her focus is on getting better, with her improved aiming and ability to adjust the bow on her own being notable development areas over the last few years.

“I’ve gotten better at recognizing when I have to step back and go through my whole process again and work on that aspect of it,” Adams said. “I feel like I’ve just gotten better at playing the game and recognizing things that I have to work on more.”

The efforts to improve have led to better results this year. After finishing in fifth place in the ASA Shooter of the Year standings for the Youth Girls Open class last year, she’s climbed up the standings to place herself within the top-3 this year with one more competition remaining in the ASA Pro/Am 3D circuit with the Delta McKenzie ASA Classic wrapping up the national competition series from July 28-31.

With a first place finish in the Truball/Black Eagle Pro/Am in London, Kentucky on June 2 and a second place finish in the Elite Archery Pro/Am in Russell County, Alabama on March 24 being notable highlights in her run in this year’s 3D circuit, Madelyn is just three points behind second place for ASA Shooter of the Year to cap off her gradual rise up the rankings after her fifth place finish last season.

While she’s climbing up the standings in the national competition, she’s already cemented herself as the top of her class in the state, winning the Virginia State ASA 3D title for the second year in a row while also being named the Virginia Shooter of the Year after defending her 3D title from July 9-10 at Appomattox River Archery.

Madelyn has experience in target archery and competes in indoor events during the fall and winter, but she says that 3D archery is her true passion, focusing most of her efforts on those competitions in the spring and summer.

The more relaxed nature of 3D archery, the more natural blacks and browns of the 3D targets and the ability to compete without focusing so much on her score are the main reasons she finds her preferences facing 3D competition.

“With what I was doing before with target, I was so worried about my score, but with 3D it doesn’t really matter what my score is,” she said. “It’s more of a math game and figuring out numbers. You’re not so worried about shooting a certain score and having all these accomplishments. It’s more relaxed.”

That more relaxed style and pace play well into her pre-shooting process, which mostly stays the same with the occasional change-up in her shooting angle or release.

It also meshes well with the mental side of the sport that Madelyn has seemingly always had a natural handle over. While from an outsider’s perspective it may seem almost impossible to develop the mental fortitude and focus that consistently sends the arrow to the desired spot, she says her success mostly comes from not placing too much pressure on herself when she sets up to shoot.

“I try not to focus on it too much and make it too serious so it doesn’t get boring because if it gets boring then you’re not going to want to do it,” Adams said. “I just try to keep it fun and set goals and that’s how I focus on it mostly.”

That mental focus especially comes in handy on the occasional off day, which could bruise the confidence of any shooter competing in a circuit where every score holds the weight of altering the final placement.

The ability to look past those performances has been crucial to her not only having success, but being honest with her areas of improvement in the process.

“I can’t change anything, so I always want to shoot higher than I do, but I just try to shoot my best and do what I can. I try not to worry about my scores too much and get in my head and worry about it a lot.”

Currently a member of Shooter’s Archery JOAD team and sponsored by Vanguard World Optics and Eastern Outfitters, Madelyn continues to put the archery community on notice with each impressive result.

While Madelyn puts in a lot of work on her own, she also works with Powhatan local and coach Chris Durrbeck, who Madelyn says has a strict teaching style that she prefers as she hones her craft.