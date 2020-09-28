181 residents cast ballots on first day of early voting in Powhatan

POWHATAN – Powhatan County saw a successful first day of early voting on Friday, Sept. 18 with 181 people casting their votes in the 2020 General Election and another 2,033 absentee ballots mailed out to voters.
Director of elections Karen Alexander said she was excited by how smoothly the first day of in-person voting went with all of the voters being “extremely patient and grateful for being offered such a safe and convenient option for voting.” Especially when polls first opened and workers were finding their rhythm, Alexander said she was grateful for the people who waited patiently in line.
“It was a nonstop steady stream of traffic from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. without any breaks whatsoever during the day. The lines continually stayed all the way down onto Tilman Road all day,” she said.
For 45 days leading up to the Nov. 3 election, the local office of elections is holding drive-through early voting in a tent located in the Village Building rear parking lot at 3910 Old Buckingham Road. The tent will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Oct. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
While people don’t need a reason to vote early in this election, examples of reasons people are doing so include wanting to avoid crowds on Election Day, concerns about COVID-19 precautions, and simply feeling ready to cast their votes.
Poll workers are being very deliberate about how they handle the line of voters, focusing on one car at a time to make sure they complete the process before moving onto the next, Alexander said.
As drivers came in front of the tent, they stayed in the vehicle as a poll worker came out and checked them in with a photo ID. Then they brought a ballot out in a folder, which the voters filled out in the car. They ended the process by either handing the filled-in ballot back to the poll worker to put through the electronic scanner or getting out of the vehicle and doing it themselves.
Husband and wife Frank and Stuart Joerg of Powhatan were the first voters in line to cast their ballots in person, arriving about 20 minutes before the polls opened. The couple decided to vote early in part because Frank Joerg is a poll worker who will be working at a Powhatan precinct on Election Day. He said he thought the early voting process was splendid. They easily followed the signs easily to enter the parking lot via the back entrance on Tilman Road and had no issues with the voting process.
“I would have been here early today no matter what I was doing on the 3rd,” Frank Joerg said. “I wanted to get this accomplished, and everybody should vote.”
Voting is a privilege and they wanted to exercise their privilege, his wife agreed, joking they wanted to “get ‘er done.”
Fermen Lowe of Powhatan actually arrived at 8 a.m., found out polls wouldn’t open for an hour, and went back home to wait. Like the Joergs, Lowe said he was voting early simply to cross it off his list.
One thing Lowe found helpful was that the poll workers passed out sample ballots to those waiting in line so they would have time to look at it. He found it especially helpful because he didn’t realize there were two constitutional amendments on the ballot in this election, so he had a chance to read them and think about them.
“I thought it was quick and easy. It helps a lot if you know the amendments and exactly who you are going to vote for,” he said.
Ron Figg of Powhatan said he had already done his research and made up his mind, so he didn’t see the need to wait for Election Day. He thought the process was efficient, noticing that after the first car, the poll workers were moving the line along at a good pace.
Alexander said the only real delays during the day came when a few people who had requested absentee ballots via mail wanted to come and vote in person. They were told their ballots had been mailed that day and they couldn’t receive two ballots. Once the ethics of the process had been explained, they understood in general, she said.
She also heard the misunderstanding that some people thought they could only vote early on Sept. 18. Early voting will last through Oct. 31, she said, so if people come to vote, see a line, and don’t have time to wait, they can still come back when their time is more flexible until early voting ends.
