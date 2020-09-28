181 residents cast ballots on first day of early voting in Powhatan

Fermen Lowe of Powhatan actually arrived at 8 a.m., found out polls wouldn’t open for an hour, and went back home to wait. Like the Joergs, Lowe said he was voting early simply to cross it off his list.

One thing Lowe found helpful was that the poll workers passed out sample ballots to those waiting in line so they would have time to look at it. He found it especially helpful because he didn’t realize there were two constitutional amendments on the ballot in this election, so he had a chance to read them and think about them.

“I thought it was quick and easy. It helps a lot if you know the amendments and exactly who you are going to vote for,” he said.

Ron Figg of Powhatan said he had already done his research and made up his mind, so he didn’t see the need to wait for Election Day. He thought the process was efficient, noticing that after the first car, the poll workers were moving the line along at a good pace.

Alexander said the only real delays during the day came when a few people who had requested absentee ballots via mail wanted to come and vote in person. They were told their ballots had been mailed that day and they couldn’t receive two ballots. Once the ethics of the process had been explained, they understood in general, she said.