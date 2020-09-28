19 years later, the fallen are not forgotten

At midnight, Russ thanked people for being there, his wife Anna prayed over the event, and the names of the first four law enforcement officers were read. They were New York City Fire Marshal Ronald P. Bucca and New York Port Authority officers Christopher Amoroso, Maurice Barry and Liam Callahan. By the time I stopped back by after the middle school’s event, the photos of all the officers would be on display so you could see them and put a face to the name.

It is hard to capture in words how an event can be both solemn and joyous, respectful but celebratory. But if you can somehow reconcile those emotions in your mind, that is what it felt like standing there at midnight watching the start of this event. Yes, we were there to honor those men and women, but it also was a celebration of their lives – of who they were and how they chose to live, and ultimately die, in service of others.

A group of runners surrounded Russ, and they set off to start the event. Another group of walkers followed behind, and I joined them, again, thinking it would only be for a short while.

But as we kept walking, we kept talking. Several of them are firefighters I know and respect and I enjoyed catching up with them. The pandemic has cut down on the “just stopping by” visits, so these days it is good to grab onto any chance you have to interact with others.