2021 schedules released: Powhatan football will play first 6 district opponents from 2019

The football schedules have been released for the condensed six-game 2021 regular season, and the Dominion District teams, including Powhatan, are slated to play what would have been their first six district opponents on the original 2020 fall schedules.

That means Powhatan will face George Wythe, Midlothian, Clover Hill, L.C. Bird, Cosby and Monacan in that order.

“It’s a good schedule. It’s a fair schedule,” said Powhatan head football coach Mike Henderson. “It gives us a chance to still compete with some really good teams.”

As far as power points go, all six of Powhatan's opponents are in the Virginia High School League’s Class 4–6 range. The higher the class of the opponent, the more points a team will receive. Powhatan competes in Class 4.

“If we’re good enough, we can’t complain about not making the playoffs because of the schedule,” Henderson said. “We have to win the games in there and if it’s meant to be, we’re good enough, then the opportunity will be there.”

Regional playoffs can begin on April 7 (Wednesday) and end on April 17 (Saturday). State semifinals are April 24, and state championship games for football will be May 1.