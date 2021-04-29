2021 season under way for Powhatan softball, led this year by 7 seniors

In her first at-bat of the season, Davis – who along with English factored into a powerful middle of the batting order in 2019 – clocked a two-run home run over the left field fence against the Titans, with the ball landing on top of the batting cage.

English opened the season batting No. 4 in the lineup, and she returns as one of Powhatan’s primary pitchers for the season. She is joined by freshman Madalyn Johnson, who pitched four scoreless innings against Cosby.

Powhatan’s juniors include Payton George, Carsen Hogston, Emma Phillips and returning players Joy and Savannah Johnson. Both Savannah and Joy were part of Powhatan’s 15-6 season in 2019 as freshmen.

In the 2021 opener, Savannah made a huge running catch deep in right field in the fifth inning versus Cosby, and she ran down another flyball from right field to center in the sixth.

Also getting hits for Powhatan on April 27 were Barton, Savannah, McMillen and English. Barton slapped a shallow grounder up the middle for a single, then scored off of Davis' homer in the first inning. In the fifth inning, Johnson laced a single into center field, and then McMillen, quickly shifting out of a bunting stance, slammed a line-drive single into center for a single.