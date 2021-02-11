2021 seasons are set for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and Powhatan fall sports teams

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot has joined Powhatan High School in setting its schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 fall sports seasons, the starts of which have been delayed to late February because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BSH’s varsity football team begins its six-game regular season on the road with a 2 p.m. matchup at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by 2 p.m. home games at Barham-Sowers Field versus Southampton Academy on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Halifax Academy on Saturday, March 6.

BSH will then play at Fuqua on Friday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. before rematching Brunswick Academy on the road on Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m.

BSH ends its regular season on Saturday, March 27, when it hosts Kenston Forest at 2 p.m.

Powhatan’s varsity football team will play all six of its regular season games against Dominion District opponents, who will all come from Chesterfield County as Richmond public schools, which includes district members George Wythe and Huguenot, have opted not to participate in the reshuffled fall sports season.

All six of Powhatan’s games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. The first five games will be held Friday, and the Indians’ regular-season finale will be held Thursday, April 1.