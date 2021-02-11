2021 seasons are set for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and Powhatan fall sports teams

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot has joined Powhatan High School in setting its schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 fall sports seasons, the starts of which have been delayed to late February because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BSH’s varsity football team begins its six-game regular season on the road with a 2 p.m. matchup at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by 2 p.m. home games at Barham-Sowers Field versus Southampton Academy on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Halifax Academy on Saturday, March 6.
BSH will then play at Fuqua on Friday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. before rematching Brunswick Academy on the road on Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m.
BSH ends its regular season on Saturday, March 27, when it hosts Kenston Forest at 2 p.m.
Powhatan’s varsity football team will play all six of its regular season games against Dominion District opponents, who will all come from Chesterfield County as Richmond public schools, which includes district members George Wythe and Huguenot, have opted not to participate in the reshuffled fall sports season.
All six of Powhatan’s games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. The first five games will be held Friday, and the Indians’ regular-season finale will be held Thursday, April 1.
The Indians will open the season at L.C. Bird on Feb. 26 and alternate between home and away games from there. Powhatan will host Manchester on March 5 and Cosby on March 19, and will play its remaining away games at Clover Hill on March 12 and Monacan on March 26.
Powhatan will host Midlothian in its April 1 regular-season finale.
For other Powhatan varsity sports, the field hockey team will begin its season at home on March 1 when it hosts Midlothian at 7 p.m.
The golf team will open its season versus Clover Hill and Cosby at Brandermill Country Club on Tuesday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. Its first home match will follow on Tuesday, March 9 when it hosts Manchester at Mill Quarter Golf Course.
Powhatan’s volleyball team will also open its season on March 2 with a 7 p.m. match at Clover Hill before holding its home opener versus L.C. Bird on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
Both schools’ athletic schedules can be viewed via the rSchool calendar (dominiondistrictva.org/public/genie/369/school/1955/ for Powhatan, https://www.virginiacolonialconference.org/public/genie/1123/school/10/ for BSH). Click the “View Schedules” tab on the righthand side beneath the calendar to open the pulldown menu, check the boxes of the sports you would like to view the schedules for, and then click on the “View” button underneath the pulldown menu.
2020-21 football schedules
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot
Saturday, Feb. 20
2 p.m., away, at Brunswick Academy
Saturday, Feb. 27
2 p.m., HOME, vs. Southampton Academy
Saturday, March 6
2 p.m. HOME, vs. Halifax Academy
Friday, March 12
5:30 p.m., away, at Fuqua
Friday, March 19
2 p.m., away, at Brunswick Academy
Saturday, March 27
2 p.m., HOME, vs. Kenston Forest
Powhatan High School varsity
Friday, Feb. 26
7 p.m., away, at L.C. Bird
Friday, March 5
7 p.m., HOME, vs. Manchester
Friday, March 12
7 p.m., away, at Clover Hill
Friday, March 19
7 p.m., HOME, vs. Cosby
Friday, March 26
7 p.m., away, at Monacan
Thursday, April 1
7 p.m., HOME, vs. Midlothian