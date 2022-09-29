37-point first quarter leads Powhatan over George Wythe

Coming off their first loss of the season in a tough matchup against the Manchester Lancers, the Indians football team aimed to get back in the win column with a home game against the George Wythe Bulldogs (0-4).

Not only did Powhatan (3-1) win the game on Sept. 22, it flexed its muscles in the process, running up the score with a 37-point first quarter en route to a 51-16 victory.

The Indians scored on all six of their red zone possessions in the first half, including two on the ground from running back Edgar Alejo and two in the air from quarterback Dylan Trevillian, that allowed them to enter halftime with a 44-0 lead and rest their starters for the entire second half. Head coach Mike Henderson says he felt the team’s perfect performance in the red zone could be attributed to their preparation in watching George Wythe’s film while also emphasizing that area of their offense in recent practices.

“We’ve worked hard on that in practice the past couple weeks trying to tighten up our red zone stuff because we’ve felt like we have left some points out there a couple of times,” Henderson said. “It was good to see it payoff tonight.”

The Bulldogs were able to have some success against the Indians backups in the second half with two third quarter touchdowns, but Henderson says he was pleased to see the backups find time on the field and generate some experience to build on for the rest of their playing careers.

“That’s how you build some depth. So it was exciting to see those guys get to play because they work their tails off at practice every day,” Henderson said.

Starting off the scoring in the first half, Powhatan drove down into the red zone with a combination of short passes into space and a stellar rush attack that culminated in a run into the end zone by sophomore Jackson Morris. After a high snap on the ensuing drive led to a safety in Powhatan’s favor, the home team led 9-0 with another drive with great field position in George Wythe territory, which Powhatan took advantage of with another great drive that ended with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Alejo.

The Powhatan offense then started their next drive right at the doorstep after senior Charles Osterman recovered his first of two fumbles off another high snap that led to Trevillian’s first touchdown pass of the night, which hit freshman wide receiver Ben Whitver right in the hands on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone.

With a 23-0 lead, Osterman again made the play that got the defense off the field, falling on top of a ball jarred loose on a quarterback keeper from senior linebacker Landon Gibbs at the Bulldogs 27-yard-line. Whitver was again the target on Trevillian’s second strike, this time on a quick slant with 1:35 left in the first quarter. Morris added another touchdown run as time expired in the first quarter to make it 37-0.

Alejo then added the only touchdown of the second quarter, busting free for a 3-yard touchdown sparked by a 25-yard grab from senior Landon Hutchinson.

In the second half, the Powhatan backup unit added one score in the fourth quarter, which came from junior quarterback Matt Layman with 4:38 to play in the game.