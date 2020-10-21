A tradition undeterred: hunters heading from Powhatan to Colorado for annual elk and mule deer hunt

The COVID-19 pandemic at first halted, and has since altered, many events, functions, practices and plans across the globe.

But one tradition is still going strong.

On a gorgeous fall day in Powhatan, a group of local hunters loaded their equipment into a truck and trailer at the home of Elwood Yates, Jr., in preparation for their annual mule deer and elk hunting trip to Hayden, Colorado. Four are flying up, and four are driving the equipment across the country, with stops in states including Indiana, Missouri and Wyoming.

The five-day hunt is set to take place from Saturday, Oct. 24, to Tuesday, Oct. 28. They’ll also be able to do some scouting, shooting and installing of blinds on Friday, Oct. 23.

The hunters are planning to load the game on Thursday, Oct. 29 and head home. They’re looking to return Saturday in the p.m. after completing the 1,900-mile, two-and-a-half day trip back with the meat.

Going on the hunt this year are Bill Nixon, Brian Gregory, Cory Fridley, John Agee for the first time, Ralph Lineweaver, Ray Avery IV, Scott Thorpe, and Elwood Yates, Jr., who is organizing the hunt and has been going for 28 years.